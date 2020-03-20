Coronavirus: How to track the virus spread across the world as cases top 270,000

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, and you can use an online dashboard to keep up with all reported cases. The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a tool pulling in data from the World Health Organization, as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe. It shows all confirmed, suspected and recovered coronavirus patients, as well as deaths.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed more than 11,000 people and infected over 270,000. Cases have been confirmed in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Australia and the Pacific, with the illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

As of 5:00 p.m. PT on March 20, the dashboard showed 11,282 deaths. There are 81,250 confirmed cases in mainland China, 47,021 in Italy, 20,410 in Spain, 19,848 in Germany, 19,644 in Iran, 19,101 in the US, 12,632 in France, 8,652 in South Korea, 5,294 in Switzerland and 4,014 in the UK. The dashboard shows the virus has spread to 166 countries, with even the smallest areas including Faroe Islands and Vatican City reporting cases. Around 87,000 people have recovered from the virus.

The dashboard shows deaths in China, the US, the UK, Australia, Italy, France, Germany, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Hong Kong, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Philippines, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Brazil, Portugal, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Panama, Russia, Belgium, Croatia, Poland, Lebanon, San Marino, Turkey, Bulgaria, Ukraine, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Egypt, Sudan, Iraq, Austria, Greece, Argentina, Albania, Algeria, Ecuador, Guatemala, Gabon, Guyana, Jamaica, Hungary, Tunisia, Luxembourg, Martinique, Mexico, Slovenia, Serbia, Slovakia, Moldova, Malaysia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Burkina Faso, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, Peru, Costa Rica and the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

This post was originally published Jan. 24 and is constantly updated.