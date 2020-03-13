Coronavirus: How to track the virus spread across the world as cases top 130,000

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, and you can use an online dashboard to keep up with all reported cases. The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a tool pulling in data from the World Health Organization, as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe. It shows all confirmed, suspected and recovered coronavirus patients, as well as deaths.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed more than 5,000 people and infected over 137,000. Cases have been confirmed in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Australia and the Pacific, with the illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

As of 1:00 p.m. PT on March 13, the dashboard showed 5,088 deaths. There are 80,945 confirmed cases in mainland China, 15,113 in Italy, 11,364 in Iran, 7,979 in South Korea, 4,334 in Spain, 3,156 in Germany, 2,882 in France, 1,268 in the US, 1,125 in Switzerland, 809 in Sweden, 804 in Netherlands, 788 in Denmark, 750 in Norway and 639 in Japan. The dashboard shows deaths in China, the US, the UK, Australia, Italy, Germany, Austria, Canada, South Korea, Japan, France, Hong Kong, Iran, Iraq, Philippines, Sweden, Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, Ireland, Azerbaijan, Morocco, Panama, Belgium, Poland, Lebanon, San Marino, Bulgaria, Ukraine, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, Egypt, Sudan, Greece, Argentina, Albania, Algeria and the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The dashboard shows the virus has spread to 117 countries, with even the smallest areas including Faroe Islands and Vatican City reporting cases. Around 69,000 people have recovered from the virus.

This post was originally published Jan. 24 and is constantly updated.