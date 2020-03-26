Coronavirus: How to track the spread across the world as cases top 500,000

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

The deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, and you can use an online dashboard to keep up with all reported cases. The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a tool pulling in data from the World Health Organization, as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe. It shows all confirmed, suspected and recovered coronavirus patients, as well as deaths.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed 23,709 people and infected over 526,000 as of 3:00 p.m. PT on March 26, according to the dashboard. Around 122,000 people have recovered.

The 10 countries with the highest case count are the US, with 82,404; mainland China, with 81,782; Italy with 80,589; Spain with 56,347; Germany with 43,646; France with 29,551; Iran with 29,406; Switzerland with 11,811; the UK with 11,792; and South Korea with 9,241. The dashboard shows the virus has spread to 175 countries, with even the smallest areas including Faroe Islands and Vatican City reporting cases.

Cases have been confirmed in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Australia and the Pacific, with the illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

This post was originally published Jan. 24 and is constantly updated.