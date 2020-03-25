Coronavirus: How to track the spread across the world as cases top 450,000

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

The deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, and you can use an online dashboard to keep up with all reported cases. The Center for Systems Science and Engineering has built a tool pulling in data from the World Health Organization, as well as the centers for disease control in the US, China and Europe. It shows all confirmed, suspected and recovered coronavirus patients, as well as deaths.

Coronavirus, which originated in Wuhan, China, has so far killed 20,857 people and infected over 464,000 as of 3:00 p.m. PT on March 25, according to the dashboard. Around 113,000 people have recovered.

The 10 countries with the highest case count are mainland China, with 81,661; Italy with 74,386; the US with 62,873; Spain with 47,611; Germany with 37,323; Iran with 27,017; France with 25,591; Switzerland with 10,897; South Korea with 9,137; and the UK with 8,367. The dashboard shows the virus has spread to 172 countries, with even the smallest areas including Faroe Islands and Vatican City reporting cases.

Cases have been confirmed in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Australia and the Pacific, with the illness exhibiting pneumonia-like symptoms. It was first reported to the World Health Organization on Dec. 31, 2019, with Chinese scientists linking the disease to a family of viruses known as coronaviruses that include the deadly SARS and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

This post was originally published Jan. 24 and is constantly updated.