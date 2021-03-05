Coming 2 America: How to watch, release date, cast

Prime Video

Coming 2 America is almost here and, despite doing that weird thing when you put a literal number inside the title, we're quite looking forward to it.

Coming to America came out in 1988, so it's been... 33 years since the original hit theatres? It's testament to its success and cultural impact that anyone is interested in a sequel. Will it be any good? It's difficult to say, but the return of most of the original cast bodes well.

The plot? Prince Akeem discovers he has a son in the US and must return to New York City, find his child and groom him to become the heir to the throne of Zamunda. Hijinks, we can only assume, will ensue.

Here's a trailer for you to check out...

Okay, let's get stuck into the details.

Release date

Coming 2 America hits Prime Video on March 5.

How to watch

Coming 2 America will be available to watch on Prime Video. Unlike other movies like Mulan or Raya and the Last Dragon, Coming 2 America will be free to watch for Prime Video subscribers.

Just sign up, or log-in and you should be good to go.

Worth noting: Prime Video offers a 30-day free trial. The subscription also comes with free two day shipping with Amazon and a host of other benefits, including access to Prime Music and some free stuff on Kindle.

Cast

As mentioned above, Coming 2 America really does have a stacked cast.

Eddie Murphy

Arsenio Hall

Jermaine Fowler

Leslie Jones

Tracy Morgan

KiKi Layne

Shari Headley

Teyana Taylor

Wesley Snipes

James Earl Jones

As you might expect both Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall are bringing back all the characters they played in the original Coming to America.