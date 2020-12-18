College football title games: How to watch Alabama vs. Florida, Notre Dame vs. Clemson and more without cable

The college football selection committee will have a more difficult job this year than in the past because -- you guessed it -- the coronavirus. The pandemic has forced conferences to play shortened slates and teams to cancel games, which throws off the usual calculus used to determine the four teams to play in the college football playoff for the national championship.

The Big Ten and Pac 12 didn't start their seasons until October or November and have had multiple COVID-19 outbreaks. Powerhouse Ohio State, for example, has played only five games this year after three cancellations. In the Pac 12, Washington had to bow out of the championship game after a recent outbreak, so USC will now play Oregon for the conference title. Fiercely independent Notre Dame joined the ACC for the season and will take on Clemson, who it beat earlier in the year when Clemson was without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, in the title game. Meanwhile, the SEC plowed ahead with its season, and Alabama and Florida were each able to play 10 games.

Here's what you need to know about how to stream the conference title games on Friday and Saturday on ABC, CBS and Fox and the College Football Playoff selection show on Sunday on ESPN.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

More of a fan of pro football? Check out our guide to watching NFL games if you don't have cable.

Power 5 conference title game schedule

The four playoff teams will almost certainly come from a Power 5 conference -- Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Pac 12 and ACC -- much to the chagrin of two undefeated schools from smaller conferences, Cincinnati in the AAC and Coastal Carolina in the Sun Belt.

Here's the schedule of the Power 5 conference title games:

Pac 12: Oregon vs. (13) USC, Friday, 8 p.m. ET on Fox

Big Ten: (14) Northwestern vs. (4) Ohio State, Saturday, 12 p.m. ET on Fox



Big 12: (10) Oklahoma vs. (6) Iowa State, Saturday, 12 p.m. ET on ABC

ACC: (3) Clemson vs. (2) Notre Dame, Saturday, 4 p.m. ET on ABC

SEC: (1) Alabama vs. (7) Florida, Saturday, 8 p.m. ET on CBS

College Football Playoff picture

The current College Football Playoff rankings look like this:

Alabama 10-0

Notre Dame 10-0

Clemson 9-1

Ohio State 5-0

Texas A&M 7-1 Iowa State 8-2 Florida 8-2 Georgia 7-2

Cincinnati 8-0 Oklahoma 7-2

Indiani 6-1 Coastal Carolina 11-0 USC 5-0 Northwestern 6-1

Alabama has likely locked up a spot, whether it beats Florida or not in the SEC title game on Saturday. If Florida wins, it has a chance to sneak in the playoff despite two losses on the year. The winner of Notre Dame and Clemson gets in, and Notre Dame could still get in with a loss. Ohio State is a heavy favorite against Northwestern, and the Buckeyes will almost certainly get in with a win. If the Buckeyes lose, it opens the door for Texas A&M, Iowa State or Cincinnati to grab the last playoff spot.

College football livestreaming options

You can stream the conference title games, no cable required, on any live-TV streaming service that carries ABC, CBS and Fox, but channel lineups vary by service. Sling TV doesn't offer ABC or CBS, and not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries the local networks in your area.

You can also use CBS All Access to livestream the SEC title game. CBS's streaming service costs $6 a month with commercial breaks or $10 for no commercials. For the Big 12 and ACC title games, you can livestream on ABC.com or the ABC app, and for the Pac 12 and Big Ten title games, you can livestream on Fox Sports Go or the Fox Sports Go app, but in both cases you will need to authorize via a pay TV subscription, which includes a live-TV streaming service.

If you live in an area with good reception, you can get football games for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

Selection show streaming

After the games finish on Saturday, the 14-member selection committee will begin debating who gets in and who gets left out. The committee's decision will be revealed Sunday afternoon. The selection show starts at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN, and each of the five live-TV streaming services carries the channel. You can also livestream on WatchESPN or the WatchESPN app if you have a pay TV subscription.

AT&T Now's $55-a-month Plus package includes ABC, CBS, Fox and ESPN. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $60 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and ESPN. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC, CBS, Fox and ESPN. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

Neither of Sling TV's plans offers ABC or CBS. Its $30-a-month Blue plan includes Fox, and its $30-a-month Orange plan includes ESPN. The $45-a-month Orange and Blue plan includes both. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.