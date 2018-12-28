You don't need to wait until New Year's Day to watch the biggest bowl games that college football has to offer. The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl games double as the semi-finals for the College Football Playoff this year and will be played on Saturday. The winners of the semi-final games will then meet in the National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Game schedule:
Game
Date
Time (ET)
Network
Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame
Saturday, Dec. 29
4 p.m.
ESPN
Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma
Saturday, Dec. 29
8 p.m.
ESPN
National Championship
Monday, Jan. 7
8 p.m.
ESPN
How to stream the games
ESPN will broadcast the games, and it is widely available on streaming services. Here is a rundown of your options if you don't have a cable or satellite subscription and want to tune in to watch the college football playoff.
Sling TV
Sling TV's Sling Orange package costs $25 a month and includes ESPN.
PlayStation Vue
PlayStation Vue's cheapest $45-a-month Access plan includes ESPN.
DirectTV Now
DirectTV Now's basic $40-a-month "Live a Little" package includes ESPN.
Hulu with Live TV
Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN.
YouTube TV
YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN.
WatchESPN
You can stream the college football playoffs via WatchESPN on your computer or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription. You don't need a cable or satellite subscription necessarily; you can authorize your account to use WatchESPN with any of the five streaming services above. Click here for the full list of providers.
DirecTV Now, Sling TV, YouTube TV, Hulu and more: Live TV channels compared.
Best live TV streaming services for cord-cutters: Live TV streaming services are a small but growing alternative to traditional cable TV, and a great adjunct to Netflix or Hulu. Here's what you need to know.
Discuss: College Football Playoff 2018-19: Who's playing, start times, how to watch and more
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.