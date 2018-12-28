College Football Playoff 2018-19: Who's playing, start times, how to watch and more

You don't need to wait until New Year's Day to watch the biggest bowl games that college football has to offer. The Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl games double as the semi-finals for the College Football Playoff this year and will be played on Saturday. The winners of the semi-final games will then meet in the National Championship game on Monday, Jan. 7 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Game schedule:

Game Date Time (ET) Network Cotton Bowl: Clemson vs. Notre Dame Saturday, Dec. 29 4 p.m. ESPN Orange Bowl: Alabama vs. Oklahoma Saturday, Dec. 29 8 p.m. ESPN National Championship Monday, Jan. 7 8 p.m. ESPN

How to stream the games

ESPN will broadcast the games, and it is widely available on streaming services. Here is a rundown of your options if you don't have a cable or satellite subscription and want to tune in to watch the college football playoff.

Sling TV

Sling TV's Sling Orange package costs $25 a month and includes ESPN.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's cheapest $45-a-month Access plan includes ESPN.

DirectTV Now

DirectTV Now's basic $40-a-month "Live a Little" package includes ESPN.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN.

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes ESPN.

WatchESPN

You can stream the college football playoffs via WatchESPN on your computer or the WatchESPN app, but you will need to prove you have a pay TV subscription. You don't need a cable or satellite subscription necessarily; you can authorize your account to use WatchESPN with any of the five streaming services above. Click here for the full list of providers.

