Each week of the college football season has the feel of playoff intensity -- one loss can derail a team's national championship hopes. That's especially true this year with teams playing shortened seasons to minimize the risk of athletes contracting COVID-19. After initially postponing its football season, the Big Ten later reversed its decision to forgo football this fall and last week kicked off an eight-game conference schedule.

And only one week into its season, the Big Ten has already had a COVID outbreak that has led to the cancellation of a game. Six players and six staffers at Wisconsin, including its starting quarterback and head coach, tested positive for COVID-19, so their game this Saturday against Nebraska has been called off. (Elsewhere, No. 1 Clemson will be without star QB Trevor Lawrence on Saturday after he tested positive for the virus.)

The other 12 teams in the Big Ten are moving ahead with their Week 2 games, the biggest of which pits Ohio State against Penn State. These two teams have won the past four conference titles, with the Buckeyes winning the last three. Penn State lost in overtime to Indiana last week and will look to rebound at home against Ohio State, which cruised to a win against Nebraska in its first game.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch No. 3 Ohio State versus No. 18 Penn State on Saturday. The game kicks off in State College, Pennsylvania, at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on ABC.

Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

How to watch Ohio State vs. Penn State



ABC is carried by four of the five major live TV streaming services (all but Sling TV), but local availability varies. Check the links below to make sure ABC is available in your area.

You can also watch ABC broadcasts with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes ABC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes ABC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $60 per month and includes ABC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes ABC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials (except Peacock, which just has a free tier), and all allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our massive streaming services guide.