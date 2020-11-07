CNET también está disponible en español.

College football 2020: How to watch Clemson at Notre Dame, Florida vs. Georgia today

Top-ranked Clemson plays No. 4 Notre Dame and No. 5 Georgia takes on No. 8 Florida.

Each week of the college football season has the feel of playoff intensity -- one loss can derail a team's national championship hopes. That's especially true this year with teams playing shortened seasons to minimize the risk of athletes contracting COVID-19. The two biggest games today feature No. 5 Georgia playing No. 8 Florida in Jacksonville, Florida on Saturday afternoon, followed by No. 4 Notre Dame hosting No. 1 Clemson on Saturday night. Clemson will be without star QB Trevor Lawrence again on Saturday after he tested positive for the COVID-19.

Here's what cord cutters need to know to watch these two top-ten clashes. Florida and Georgia kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET (12:30 p.m. PT) on CBS. Clemson and Notre Dame play at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. PT) on NBC.  

Notre Dame

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish host the top-ranked Clemson Tigers on Saturday night.

How to watch Georgia vs. Florida and Clemson vs. ND

NBC is carried by all five major live TV streaming services, and CBS is carried by four of the five  -- all but Sling TV.  Local availability, however, varies. Check the links below to make sure CBS and NBC is available in your area. (Editors' note: CBS is owned by ViacomCBS, which also publishes CNET.)

You can also watch CBS and NBC broadcasts with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas.

Hulu with Live TV

Carries CBS and NBC for $55 a month

Hulu with Live TV costs $55 a month and includes CBS and NBC. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

AT&T TV Now

Carries CBS and NBC for $55 a month

AT&T TV Now's basic, $55-a-month Plus package includes CBS and NBC. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our AT&T TV Now review.

FuboTV

Carries CBS and NBC for $60 a month

FuboTV's Standard plan costs $60 per month and includes CBS and NBC. Click here to see which local channels you get. Read our FuboTV review.

YouTube TV

Carries CBS and NBC for $65 a month

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes CBS and NBC. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Sling TV Blue

Carries NBC for $30 a month

Sling TV's $30-a-month Blue plan includes NBC but neither of its plans include CBS. Enter your address here to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our Sling TV review.

