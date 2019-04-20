Coachella 2019 livestream for Saturday: Billie Eilish, Tame Impala, Weezer

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

You're not sweating it out in the California desert for the second weekend of Coachella, but that doesn't mean you can't get in on the action.

You can follow select parts of the arts and music festival in Indio via the YouTube livestream below. While three livestreams followed all performances during opening weekend, this weekend's one main livestream will be curated, with "select pieces of original content, encore performances, artist commentary, mini-docs, animated adventures by Ugly Primo and more," according to the festival's YouTube channel. The stream starts at 5 p.m. PT Friday.

Another livestream, also embedded below, will broadcast full DJ sets from the festival's pulsating Yuma Tent.

Weekend two Coachella performances kick off Friday at noon Pacific, with highlights later in the day including Childish Gambino, Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monáe and Charlotte Gainsbourg. Saturday headliners include Weezer, Kid Cuidi, Billie Eilish, Wiz Khalifa and Tame Impala.

Sunday brings Kanye West's highly anticipated gospel-inspired Easter Sunday Service at 9 a.m. PT, chased by Ariana Grande, Zedd and Dillon Francis, among many others. It's not yet been announced which acts will appear on the curated livestream, but note that some of them may conflict with your plans to watch Episode 2 of Game of Thrones Season 8 live. Your call: music or White Walkers.

Most artists are back for an encore this weekend, but you see many of their original performances on Coachella's YouTube channel in the meantime. Or, to relive last year's Coachella, watch the new Netflix film Homecoming, about Beyoncé's legendary Beychella performance.

Originally published April 14.