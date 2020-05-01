Clean your showerhead in 1 hour with this simple science hack for getting the gunk out

Dale Smith/CNET

If the water flow from your once-powerful showerhead has lately become just a trickle, mineral buildup from hard water is probably to blame. To fix this, you could replace your showerhead with one on our list of the best showerheads for 2020, but if you don't do anything about your hard-water problem you're going to be back in the same boat eventually. Luckily, you can clean a clogged showerhead with minimal effort -- all you need are a few common household supplies and 1 hour to let science do the work for you.

First, gather a zip-close food storage bag (one from Ziploc or Hefty will do) and a sturdy rubber band, the thicker the better. Next, locate either some cleaning solution that removes calcium, lime and rust (like CLR brand) or some white vinegar, which works just as well, Then set aside about 60 minutes when no one can take a shower.

Hard water has high levels of dissolved solids -- primarily calcium and magnesium, according to the Water Quality Association. Over time, these chemicals bond with the metal and plastic in your showerhead, causing a buildup that appears as crusty bits around the water spouts.

As this plumbing plaque builds up over time, the holes start to close up, creating back pressure that reduces water output. If ignored, eventually it can stop up your spout completely. Shower filters are one way of preventing the problem, but to open up an existing clog, don't worry about calling a plumber, buying expensive replacement hardware or setting aside a whole afternoon to fix it.

Here's how to degunk your showerhead with hardly any effort.

1. Gather your cleaning gear

First, gather your supplies. If you've got a small showerhead, a sandwich bag should do, but for larger hardware you might have to whip out a gallon bag. You'll need a rubber band to tie it up, and water can get heavy, so be sure to use a strong one. The kind used to hold together produce like asparagus or broccoli is perfect, but your run-of-the-mill rubber band from an office supply store will do (although you might need more than one, especially for a gallon bag).

For the cleaning solution, you'll need a 50/50 solution of either CLR household cleaner (available at most grocery stores, Walmart and Amazon) or white vinegar (the stuff in your cupboard will do) and plain ol' shower water.

2. Soak away the grime

Fill the bag halfway with either CLR or white vinegar, then insert the showerhead into the bag. Secure it with the rubber band or bands, then gently turn on the water to the shower just enough to fill the bag the rest of the way and mix up the solution. Whatever you do, don't crank the shower on full-blast, or else the sudden pressure may inadvertently launch the plastic bag across your bathroom.

Next, set a timer for 60 minutes. You could use your phone, a kitchen timer or a smart assitant -- here's how to set multiple timers with Google Home, as well as with Amazon's Alexa on Echo devices. Now, go relax with a podcast for the next hour.

3. Wipe, rinse and (hopefully) no need to repeat

After your timer goes off, remove the bag from your showerhead and let the cleaning solution spill into the drain. Toss the bag in the trash and wipe down your shower hardware with a damp cloth.

Then, the moment of truth: Turn on your shower (full-blast, this time) and see how much more powerful and evenly it sprays. If for some reason there are still a few clogged spouts, try repeating this process. But for most clogged showerheads, one round should do the trick.

