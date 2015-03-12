Chrome for Android adds pull-to-refresh gesture

Matt Elliott/CNET

I sometimes catch myself attempting to swipe or tap on the screen of my MacBook. When I'm driving, I've caught myself reaching for the radio to skip back 15 seconds as if I had somehow DVR'd NPR. With the abundance of technology in our lives, it can be difficult to keep track of what can do what.

If you have grown accustomed to mobile apps like Instagram, Facebook and Twitter that let you pull down to refresh your feed, you'll enjoy the latest build of Chrome for Android. It lets you pull down to reload the current page you are viewing. Once you have swiped down to get to the top of the page, you can swipe down again to refresh.

The new version of Chrome -- build 41 -- is still making its way to the Play Store. If you are the impatient type, you can sideload the APK of Chrome 41 here. Or you can install the Chrome Beta app (interestingly, it's build 42) from the Play store.

(Via Android Police)