How to change your smart bulb's color with Google Home

The Google Home ( ) app is now able to control the color of your smart lights. This is pretty handy, because before this update, you had to go to the app that controls your lights in order to change colors.

That's not a difficult process, but it can be annoying if you have several different brands of bulbs at home, like I do. Now you don't need to switch between different apps to control all of your bulbs. Everything can be controlled with the Google Home app.

Here's how to set up your bulb and change its colors in the Google Home app.

Add your bulb

To add your bulb to the app, first make sure your bulb is supported. Google Home app supports Philips Hue, Lifx and some lesser-known bulbs. You can see the full list here.

Next, check to make sure you are using the Google Home app version 2.9 or higher. You can check your version by going to the Google Play Store or iTunes. The version will be displayed below or beside the app description.

Now that you know your bulb is supported and the app is updated, tap Add > Set up device > New Devices > Next. From there, follow the on-screen instructions.

Control the colors

To control the colors of your lights, go to the Google Home app home screen and tap on the light you want to change. You'll be taken to a dashboard with lighting options.

On the dashboard there is a dial to control brightness and a button labeled Color. Tap on the Color button to open a wider range of colors to choose from. Choose the color you like from the palette of 42 options and you're done.