Champions League final: How to watch Liverpool vs. Tottenham without cable

After epic comebacks in the semi-final round, it's an all-English final for the UEFA Champions League final. Liverpool was down three goals after the first leg against Barcelona, and pulled off a miraculous 4-0 victory in the second leg in front of its home crowd at Anfield to advance on aggregate goals. Not to be outdone, Tottenham got three second-half goals from Lucas Moura to advance past Ajax with a stunning 3-2 win.

After the stunning results in the semifinals, what do the Reds and Hotspurs have in store for the final in Madrid? Here's what English- and Spanish-speaking soccer fans in the US who also happen to be cable TV cord cutters need to know to watch the UEFA Champions League final.

When and where will the Champions League final be played?

Liverpool and Tottenham will square off on Saturday, June 1 at 3 p.m. ET in Madrid, Spain. Unlike the earlier rounds where teams played each other twice, the final is one game only -- winner take all.

How can I stream the Champions League final?

In the US, the game will be broadcast on TNT in English and Univision and Univision Deportes in Spanish. You can also stream the final on the Turner-owned Bleacher Report's livestreaming service, B/R Live. You can pay $3 to watch the Champions League final (or any single match), or $10 a month or $80 a year for the service.

You don't need cable or satellite TV to watch the final on your TV. You can watch the game with a live-TV streaming service on TNT or Univision

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast ( ) .

. You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Both English (TNT) and Spanish (Univision) broadcasts

FuboTV FuboTV costs $55 per month and is the only live TV streaming service that includes both TNT and Univision. $55.00 at FuboTV

English-only broadcast on TNT

Sling TV Both of Sling TV's Blue and Orange packages include TNT, but neither carries any Univision channels. The plans costs $25 a month but are currently discounted to $15 a month for the first three months. $25.00 at Sling TV

Hulu with Live TV Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes TNT but not any Univision channels. $45.00 at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue PlayStation Vue's basic $45-a-month Access plan includes TNT, but none of its plans include any Univision channels. $45.00 at PlayStation Vue

YouTube TV YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes TNT but not any Univision channels. $50.00 at YouTube TV

DirecTV Now DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes TNT, but neither of its two plans include any Univision channels. $50.00 at DirecTV Now

