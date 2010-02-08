Caps lock--David's iPhone tip of the week

Here's a little known keyboard trick on the iPhone or iPod Touch that will activate Caps Lock mode for typing in all capital letters. Unfortunately it isn't available by default--you have to turn it on.

Screenshot: David Martin/CNET

Here's how:

1. Open the Settings app

2. Tap General

3. Tap Keyboard

4. Flip the Enable Caps Lock switch to ON

Screenshot: David Martin/CNET

Now, when the keyboard is open and you want to type more than one capital letter, quickly double-tap the shift key to enable Caps Lock. The Shift key will turn blue. Type the word you want in all caps, i.e. CNET, and when you are done, tap the Shift key once to turn off Caps Lock.

It should be noted that if you tap the Shift key once, it will act like it did before, the next character you type will be in upper case before the keyboard goes back to typing in lower case.