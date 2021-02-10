Capitol riot videos shown in Trump impeachment trial: Watch them here

Sarah Tew/CNET

The impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump has reached day 2, where prosecutors are further mounting their arguments. During the first day of the trial, Democratic impeachment managers presented a graphic video to the Senate showing Trump urging his followers to march toward Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, followed by violence as rioters shouted obscenities and fought police officers in order to breach the Capitol.

On Wednesday, the impeachment managers presented never-before-released security camera footage of the Capitol attack. The clips were recorded in and around the Capitol and show the mob breaking into the building and surging through hallways in an attempt to find the House and Senate chambers, members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence. The footage also shows Pence being rushed out of the Senate chamber and into safety as the rioters were already inside the Capitol.

Here are the videos shown during the Trump impeachment trial.

Warning: These videos contain explicit language and disturbing scenes of violence.

Video from Tuesday

Video from Wednesday

Here are the biggest takeaways from the Trump impeachment trial right now, and these are possible outcomes for how Trump's trial could play out.