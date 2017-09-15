Canelo vs. GGG fight: How to stream, start time, date and more

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

What time does the fight start?

Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and Gennady Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) will enter the ring at Saturday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PST. It takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How much is it?

Those still recovering from the $100 pay-per-view price for Mayweather vs. McGregor will catch a slight break this time around. The fight will cost $79 via HBO PPV.

How to stream the fight

You don't have to have cable to stream the fight. Here's how you can stream the fight on any device, including your computer, phone, tablet, TV or streaming box.

HBO

HBO is the official broadcaster for the fight, but is only useful if you have a cable subscription. Head to this page before the fight to order the PPV. Just note that the fight will only be available through your cable box and not through HBO Go or HBO Now.

If you're a cord-cutter, skip to the next option.

Sling TV

Sling TV subscribers can purchase the fight from within the app under the Rentals tab, or by visiting your Sling account page. Sling notes the fight cannot be purchased on an Apple device, but can be viewed on any device after it's purchased.

Once you purchase the fight, two new channels will appear in your lineup (in English and in Spanish), which will go live as soon as the pre-fight event begins. Throughout the event, you'll be able to pause, rewind and fast-forward.

PlayStation 4

The PlayStation Store will stream the fight directly to your PlayStation 4. You can purchase the fight on your console through the store or by visiting this page.

TheRing.com

The Ring will stream the fight from its website for the same PPV price, $79. You can order it starting now so it's ready for fight-time. Another official PPV website has been set up, as well.

Watch it in a movie theater

If you want a stadium-style experience without flying to Las Vegas, head to a local theater. The fight will be broadcast to select movie theaters via Fathom Events. Head to this page to find a theater. Adult tickets are $18.