Sarah Tew/CNET

You subscribed to Disney Plus, watched every Marvel movie and now you want to cancel. Easy enough, right? Well, it depends on how you signed up. Unfortunately, you can't just go into your phone's app and cancel your subscription, so you'll need to use a web browser. If you try to cancel your subscription in the Disney Plus app, it'll just take you to a web browser anyway.

It gets even trickier if you signed up using your iPhone ( ) or Android phone. Note that if you cancel your subscription, you'll still be able to watch Disney Plus movies and shows until the end of the billing cycle. Here's what you need to do.

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

Cancel your subscription in a browser

Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

1. Open www.disneyplus.com in a browser on your laptop or phone.

2. Log in with your username and password.

3. Select your profile icon.

4. Tap Account.

5. Select Billing details.

6. Click Cancel Subscription.

7. Confirm you want to cancel by selecting Complete Cancellation.

Cancel Disney Plus in your iPhone settings

1. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

2. Tap your name at the top.

3. Select Subscriptions.

4. Tap Disney Plus.

5. Select Cancel Subscription.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Cancel Disney Plus in the Google Play Store on your Android phone

1. Open the Google Play Store on your Android.

2. Tap Menu (three stacked lines) and select Subscriptions.

3. Select Disney Plus.

4. Tap Cancel subscription.

Don't worry, if you change your mind, you can always sign up again (and possibly get the bundle deal with Hulu and ESPN Plus).

Want to know more about Disney Plus? Here's everything you need to know about the streaming service and how you can get the service free for one year.