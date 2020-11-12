Buying Xbox Series X? Check availability at Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Attention, Xbox fans: The $499 Xbox Series X (along with the $299 Xbox Series S, its less powerful little brother) was officially released as of Tuesday, Nov. 10, and it's available to buy in stores -- if you can find one. The gamers of the world can now buy the new console that Microsoft touts as having "four times the processing power of the Xbox One." It also delivers backward compatibility with a the vast majority of Xbox One games (everything that's not a Kinect title), and even some Xbox 360 and original Xbox titles, too.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

It's a fair guess that you didn't manage to preorder an Xbox back in September -- the preorder window was a bust for most people. But will you be able to snag a console now? That's a great question. Unlike Sony, which has announced its PS5 launch will be online only, Microsoft has said no such thing. So you can begin scouring online and brick-and-mortar stores for inventory, but temper your expectations. We expect limited quantities through the rest of the year.

To that end, here's a list of the major retailers selling the Xbox Series X. You'll want to seek out the $499 retail price, and avoid those pricy retailer bundles (where they add extraneous controllers, accessories and games).

Amazon will be selling the Xbox Series X and the less expensive Series S from this same product page.

Best Buy was the last retailer standing back in the preorder days of September, but now stands ready for your Xbox Series X purchase this week.

This is where you can purchase the Xbox Series X at Newegg come Nov. 10.

Walmart does a solid job of noting availability windows for PS5 and Xbox on its Twitter feed, where it's currently touting another round of inventory hitting its site at noon ET. You might also want to visit the retailer's Xbox landing page for both new consoles.

GameStop has touted "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase" in-store for today's release. But these are expected to be high-priced bundles.

This is Target's product page for the Xbox Series X.

If you want to get the latest on the Xbox Series X, there's probably nowhere better than Microsoft's own Xbox Series X home page. Here you'll find the latest specs, announced game titles, details on the new controller and more.

Now playing: Watch this: Xbox Series X and Series S offer a fine-tuned, streamlined...

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.