Buying and selling on Facebook just got easier. Here's how to use Marketplace's new features

During the F8 conference on Tuesday, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a new and improved layout that includes an updated Facebook Marketplace.

The new Marketplace, which lets you buy anything from furniture to clothing, now lets buyers order items directly through the app and seller ship items within the US. This means you'll no longer have to schedule a pickup time on either end of the transaction.

Here's how to use it.

Buying items on Facebook Marketplace

The Marketplace app is easy to navigate -- you can browse, search by keyword or search by category. Now, when you find an item you like, you'll see an option to checkout directly through the app. You can choose the quantity you want and the shipping price.

When you select the Checkout button, you'll be taken to a payment page where you'll enter your delivery address and credit card or PayPal info. Facebook says the transaction will be secure.

Angela Lang/CNET

You'll also notice that you can now send the seller a message from the product listing, rather than being directed to Facebook Messenger.

Read: Facebook Marketplace will let you buy products directly and get them shipped

Selling on Marketplace

When listing an item on Facebook Marketplace, you now have the option to offer shipping. Create a new listing with the usual information and select "offer shipping" at the bottom. Once your customer receives their item, you'll be paid.

You will also be able to live broadcast the items you're selling in a video on Facebook, but it's not available yet. You'll be able to answer any questions the buyers have about the products while you're live streaming.

See what Facebook's new design looks like here.