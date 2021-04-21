Buy AirTags: Price, release date, when Apple's new tracker tags go on sale

Apple/Screenshot by Katie Conner/CNET

Apple Event

You've been waiting for them for years and now they're here: Apple's new AirTags. Apple revealed the trackers at its Spring Loaded virtual launch event on Tuesday. Similar to Tile trackers, AirTags are designed to help you locate lost items like your keys, backpack and more.

You can slip the circular devices inside an item you carry with you often, like a purse, or connect it by using one of Apple's Hermés-designed keychain holders. You can then keep track of where your AirTags are with the Find My app on your iPhone.

Apple's AirTags start at $29 for one (£29, AU$45), or you can buy a pack of four for $99 (£99, AU$149). If you're interested in buying the new tracker, we'll tell you when they'll go on sale and how to order one (or four).

Read more: Apple AirTags: Price, preorder date, bundle cost, engraving and everything else to know

Now playing: Watch this: Apple AirTags help you find anything with your iPhone

When you can buy AirTags

You can preorder Apple AirTags this Friday, April 23 at 5 a.m. PT (8 a.m. ET). They'll be available in stores a week later -- Friday, April 30.

How to buy the AirTags

At first, AirTags will only be available on Apple's website and in its stores, but we expect them to be available at other authorized Apple retailers in the near future.

1. Head over to .

2. Choose how many you'd like to buy -- you can either select one or four. Choosing the latter will save you $17 over buying them individually.

4. Next, you can add a free engraving to your AirTag. It can be emojis, text and numbers. Tap Save.

5. Tap Continue and finish checking out with your payment and shipping details. (This option will be grayed out until Friday, April 23.)

That's it! We'll keep updating this story when new vendors begin to sell AirTags. For more details about the Apple event, here's everything the giant tech company announced. Plus, check out the iMac's bright new colors and the Apple iPad Pro update.