Buy a Galaxy S21 now: Here's where to find one of Samsung's newest phones

Samsung's Galaxy S21 lineup is sure to make Android fans happy. From the base model, the Galaxy S21 to the top-of-the-line S21 Ultra, the entire lineup offers a modest upgrade from previous Galaxy phones. (We haven't had a chance to review the S21 Plus quite yet.) All three phones have a new design, with a new metal-framed camera array on the back and new camera tricks. If you pick up the high-end Ultra model, you can even use Samsung's S Pen stylus to write on your screen, just as you can on a Galaxy Note model. (Keep in mind, you'll need to buy the S Pen separately as the Ultra doesn't come with one.)

This year, all three Galaxy S21 models offer full 5G, and now you don't have to pick between a smoother scrolling experience or the display's high resolution -- you can now have both at the same time.

Below I'll walk you through the Galaxy S21's launch, including when preorders will arrive and when you can walk into a store and buy the new phone.

When will my new Galaxy S21 arrive?

Preorders started to arrive on Jan. 29, the same day as in-store availability.

Which colors will the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus and S21 Ultra come in?

As is usually the case for Samsung, your color options depend on the model.

Galaxy S21 : Phantom violet, phantom gray, phantom pink and phantom white. The 256GB version is only available in phantom gray.

: Phantom violet, phantom gray, phantom pink and phantom white. The 256GB version is only available in phantom gray. Galaxy S21 Plus : Phantom violet, phantom silver and phantom black. The 256GB version is only available in phantom black.

: Phantom violet, phantom silver and phantom black. The 256GB version is only available in phantom black. Galaxy S21 Ultra: Phantom silver or phantom black. The 256GB and 512GB models will only come in phantom black.



How much will the Galaxy S21 cost me?



The cost for each phone will vary based on storage amount. Below are the US prices we currently know for each model.

Galaxy S21

128GB: $799



256GB: $849



Galaxy S21 Plus

128GB: $999



256GB: $1,049



Galaxy S21 Ultra

128GB: $1,199



256GB: $1,249



512GB: $1,399



Manufacturers and retailers

You can order directly from Samsung either through the site, or by using the Shop Samsung app.

The retail giant is selling all three S21 models, however, you'll need to be a Verizon or AT&T customer (or be willing to switch to either carrier).

You can find almost every configuration of the S21 lineup on Best Buy's site, and in-store.

Carriers

Verizon is selling the phone through its site and in-stores.

AT&T has all three models for sale in its stores or through its website.

T-Mobile customers can buy the Galaxy S21 directly from the carrier, online or in-store.

Orders for Spectrum customers are now open. If you switch to the carrier, you'll get $100 with an eligible trade-in.

Visible is selling the S21 and S21 Plus on launch day, Jan. 29. The prepaid carrier is taking a little bit off the price of both models, with the S21 starting at $792 and the S21 Plus starting at $984.

Check the Altice Mobile website for Galaxy S21 availability.

