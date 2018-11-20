Make your home smart for $110 this Black Friday

Bringing in just one smart home device can change how you interact with your home. But to get the full smart home effect, you'll need at least a few devices that all work together.

This Black Friday, you can pick up the smart home essentials -- a smart speaker, smart light bulbs and smart plugs -- for a steal. You can also save on the more advanced smart devices, including a smart lock, doorbell and thermostat. (See our full Holiday Gift Guide here.)

Whether you're ready to upgrade your own home, or want to gift someone a smart home, here's how to get started for $110. Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

The smart home essentials: $110 total

Smart speaker: $25

Whether you're loyal to Amazon, or love Google, you can get a smart speaker for $25.

The new Amazon Echo Dot (3rd generation) is on sale for $24 on Amazon this Black Friday, down from $50. This new Echo Dot came out in October, so this is a great deal on something so new.

The Google Home Mini speaker is available for $25 (down from $50) at a lot of different retailers, but the best place to buy it is Lowes. There you'll get a free GE C-Life light bulb with your purchase. The light bulb works with the speaker right out of box, no hub needed.

Read more: How to pick the right smart speaker

Smart light bulbs: $80

Even if you pick up the Google Home Mini with a GE light bulb bundle, you should still pick up a few more bulbs.

I know that $80 for light bulbs seems steep, but these will last you years. Starting at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, you can get a LiFX Multicolor Wi-Fi Smart Bulb for $40 each ($20 off). These bulbs don't require a hub, and connect with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

I recommend you start with two bulbs -- one for your entryway and one for your bedroom. The entryway light can turn on as you come home so you'll never fumble with your keys, and the bedroom bulb can act as a noise-free alarm clock.

Read more: Want a smart home? Start with your lights.

Smart plug: $5

If you buy any Amazon Echo ( ) speaker from Amazon, you should absolutely also pick up an Amazon Smart Plug for $5. It only works with Alexa, which is fine if you are buying an Echo speaker (which has Alexa onboard), but it's the best deal you will find on a smart plug.

Another good deal is the 2-pack of TP-Link Casa plugs for $23 total. That's a savings of $17, and these plugs work with both Alexa and Google Assistant.

Read more: How to pick the right smart plug.

Extra credit: $360 total

Smart lock/deadbolt: $120

One of our favorite smart locks, the August Smart Lock, is on sale on August's website this Black Friday for $120, a savings of $30.

It fits over your existing deadbolt and allows you to lock and unlock your door remotely from anywhere in the world. Even better, it will unlock as you and your phone come home and lock when you leave.

Read more: 5 reasons you need a smart lock.

Smart doorbell: $140

While you're at it, add even more security to your front door with a video doorbell. Best Buy is selling the Ring Doorbell 2, plus an Amazon Echo Dot for $140. The two together at full price would cost you $250.

Even if you already bought an Echo Dot, an extra one comes in handy in the kitchen, the bedroom and even the bathroom.

Read more: The best video doorbells you can buy right now.

Smart thermostat: $100

Nest thermostats are widely popular because they take all of the guesswork out of keeping your house comfortable while also saving money. The budget-friendly Nest Thermostat E is on sale for $99 ($70 off) on Dell's website.

Looking for more smart home deals? Check out our favorite Black Friday smart home sales in the slideshow below.

