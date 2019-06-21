Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Part three of the BTS soundtrack, All Night, released early on Friday morning -- just in time for summer. The K-Pop sensation's previous song, Boy with Luv, broke records and we're expecting All Night to do the same. The boy band teamed up with Juice WRLD to create a hip-hop-meets-pop single.

A new BTS mobile game, BTS World, is set to come out June 25, so fans, be on the lookout for that, too.

So BTS fans, what are you waiting for? Pull your phones out and listen to the new song on one of these music streaming apps.

YouTube

Listen to All Night on YouTube.

Fans can enjoy the latest hit by BTS on Spotify.

Stream All Night on Apple Music with a paid subscription.

Deezer

You can listen to the new track on Deezer. You can also listen to other BTS songs on Deezer.

Amazon Music

Amazon Music has part three of the BTS soundtrack ready to stream. Sign in with your Amazon Prime account and listen offline.