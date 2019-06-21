Part three of the BTS soundtrack, All Night, released early on Friday morning -- just in time for summer. The K-Pop sensation's previous song, Boy with Luv, broke records and we're expecting All Night to do the same. The boy band teamed up with Juice WRLD to create a hip-hop-meets-pop single.
A new BTS mobile game, BTS World, is set to come out June 25, so fans, be on the lookout for that, too.
So BTS fans, what are you waiting for? Pull your phones out and listen to the new song on one of these music streaming apps.
YouTube
Listen to All Night on YouTube.
Spotify
Fans can enjoy the latest hit by BTS on Spotify.
Apple Music
Stream All Night on Apple Music with a paid subscription.
Deezer
You can listen to the new track on Deezer. You can also listen to other BTS songs on Deezer.
Amazon Music
Amazon Music has part three of the BTS soundtrack ready to stream. Sign in with your Amazon Prime account and listen offline.
Uber versus Lyft: Best tips to save you money when you hail a ride.
Tips to secure your Facebook account: It doesn't take long to make sure your Facebook account is locked down.
Discuss: BTS All Night: How to stream part three of the soundtrack right now
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.