British Open 2019: How to watch Rounds 3 and 4 live without cable

Here's how cord cutters can watch the weekend action of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

148th Open Championship - Day Two

The scoreboard is seen during Day Two of the 148th Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

 Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images

An American, an Irishman and a pair of Englishmen sit atop the 36-hole leaderboard of the 148th Open at Royal Portrush. JB Holmes of the US and Shane Lowry of Ireland share the lead at 8 under par, with Brits Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood one stroke behind. 

Tiger Woods's stay in Northern Ireland was a short one. Tiger couldn't recover from his disastrous opening-round score of 78 and missed the cut. Hometown hero Rory McIlroy started his Open with a quadruple bogey and ended up joining Tiger on the wrong side of the cut line. Big names remain in contention, however, with Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth three shots off the lead after two rounds.

Here's what you need to know to watch the world's best golfers battle the wind, rough and pot bunkers in Northern Ireland this weekend.

Now playing: Watch this: Live TV streaming services for cord cutters: How to choose...
2:44

2019 British Open weekend schedule

  • Round 3: Saturday, July 20
  • Round 4: Sunday, July 21

Broadcast TV

The British Open will be broadcast on NBC and the Golf Channel, which you can access with a cable or satellite subscription. You can also watch NBC for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas here.

Here's the broadcast schedule:

Saturday

  • 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel 
  • 7 a.m. to 3 p.m ET on NBC

Sunday

  • 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel
  • 7 a.m. to 2 p.m ET on NBC

Online or streaming

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will have livestreams of the British Open, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can livestream the race with a live-TV streaming service. All of the services listed below carry a live, local feed of NBC, but not all of them necessarily carry it in your area. See the information on each service below for details.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

Sling TV

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on to watch early round coverage on the Golf Channel. (Sling Blue is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.) Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC.

Hulu with Live TV

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code. 

YouTube TV

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area. 

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes NBC, but you'll need the $55-a-month Core plan to watch early round coverage on the Golf Channel. You can see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area here.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes NBC, and its $70-a-month Max package adds the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of NBC is available where you live.

FuboTV

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC.

