Ramsey Cardy/Getty Images

An American, an Irishman and a pair of Englishmen sit atop the 36-hole leaderboard of the 148th Open at Royal Portrush. JB Holmes of the US and Shane Lowry of Ireland share the lead at 8 under par, with Brits Tommy Fleetwood and Lee Westwood one stroke behind.

Tiger Woods's stay in Northern Ireland was a short one. Tiger couldn't recover from his disastrous opening-round score of 78 and missed the cut. Hometown hero Rory McIlroy started his Open with a quadruple bogey and ended up joining Tiger on the wrong side of the cut line. Big names remain in contention, however, with Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth three shots off the lead after two rounds.

Here's what you need to know to watch the world's best golfers battle the wind, rough and pot bunkers in Northern Ireland this weekend.

2019 British Open weekend schedule

Round 3: Saturday, July 20

Round 4: Sunday, July 21

Broadcast TV

The British Open will be broadcast on NBC and the Golf Channel, which you can access with a cable or satellite subscription. You can also watch NBC for free with an over-the-air digital antenna. We have a few, cheap suggestions for the best indoor antennas here.

Here's the broadcast schedule:

Saturday

5 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel

7 a.m. to 3 p.m ET on NBC

Sunday

4 a.m. to 7 a.m. ET on the Golf Channel

7 a.m. to 2 p.m ET on NBC

Online or streaming

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app will have livestreams of the British Open, but you will need to log in with a pay TV account. If you don't have a pay TV subscription, you can livestream the race with a live-TV streaming service. All of the services listed below carry a live, local feed of NBC, but not all of them necessarily carry it in your area. See the information on each service below for details.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, such as a Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or Chromecast.

You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones, tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch and then cancel.

Sling TV's $25-a-month Blue package includes NBC, but you'll need to spring for the $10-a-month Sports Extra add-on to watch early round coverage on the Golf Channel. (Sling Blue is currently discounted to $15 a month for the first month.) Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC.

Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click the "View all channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which live, local channels are offered in your ZIP code.

YouTube TV costs $50 a month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area.

PlayStation Vue's basic $50-a-month Access plan includes NBC, but you'll need the $55-a-month Core plan to watch early round coverage on the Golf Channel. You can see if a live feed of NBC is available in your area here.

DirecTV Now's basic $50-a-month Plus package includes NBC, and its $70-a-month Max package adds the Golf Channel. You can use its channel lookup tool to see if a live feed of NBC is available where you live.

FuboTV costs $55 per month and includes NBC and the Golf Channel. Click here to see if you live in a market that offers NBC.