Black Lives Matter: 4 ways to find a protest in your area this weekend

Sarah Tew/CNET

Today marks the 13th day of protests across the United States, following the death of George Floyd, which took place on May 25. Tens of thousands of Americans are gathering around the country to condemn acts of racial discrimination and senseless violence. Protests also swelled around the globe in outrage over police brutality, from Sydney and London to Paris, Japan and Zimbabwe. If you're interested in joining a group, but don't know where to start, we offer several ways to find a group in your area.

Protesting is a personal choice, and a legal right granted by the First Amendment of the US Constitution.

Remember that:

Here are additional ways to help the Black Lives Matters movement demonstrators if you're not joining the protests in person, and resources to help educate yourself about antiracism and systematic prejudice.

Search Facebook groups and events



You may have already seen protests going in your city on Facebook. But if you haven't, search for "Black Lives Matter" or "George Floyd" in the Groups tab to see if there's something happening in your area. If you don't see a set date or time a march or protest is taking place, reach out to the group to get more information. You can also check out the Funders for Justice, a network of funders that addresses racial justice, policing and more.

Another option is to check out the Events tab and select Causes (make sure the location is correct). Some examples of events that are in my area are University of Louisville March for Black Lives and Freedom Fridays. The events usually have a scheduled date and time to meet up.

Search by Twitter hashtags

Many protest organizers who are using Twitter to post about their causes update their timelines frequently, so it's a good resource to find more information on the next event in your area. Start by hashtagging the city you live in. For example, #Louisville or #SanFrancisco. You may even notice hashtags like #LouisvilleProtests that give you more information, and where you can ask questions if you can't find the details you're looking for.

Now playing: Watch this: Black Lives Matter: How you can take action today

Contact the local Black Lives Matter group in your area

To find a local Black Lives Matter chapter in your area, visit BlackLivesMatter.com and select Chapters. If there's not one near you, try reaching out for more information on what you can do in your community to help.

Check out Nextdoor

Nextdoor lets you see events and other information that's happening in your neighborhood -- you will need to sign up for a free account. Once you have one, you can post messages asking about local protests, or you can search for other discussions.

To better prepare yourself for protests, here's how to protect yourself while protesting during the coronavirus pandemic and what to do if you are exposed to tear gas while protesting.