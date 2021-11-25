Live: The Best Black Friday deals NASA's DART mission launches Bill Gates' favorite books of 2021 Hawkeye review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review Black Friday's best deals overall

Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving? Today's hours for Target, Walmart, Best Buy, more

Before you jump in the car to get a head start on shopping, make sure you know which major retailers are open today.

Not every major store is open on Thanksgiving. Here's what we found out.

If you're planning to get some Black Friday shopping done before or after your food coma today -- Thanksgiving Day -- you might need to change plans. While some stores will open today with limited hours, most large stores are closed and will reopen on Black Friday with doorbuster deals.

However, if shopping after Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition, you can always shop online. Many large retailers already have their Black Friday deals live. Otherwise, keep reading to see which major stores are open -- or closed -- for Thanksgiving Day. Here's when the stores will open on Black Friday.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

These stores are open, but note that some individual locations may be closed Thanksgiving Day. Hours may also vary per store. We suggest calling the outlet before making the drive.

  • Walgreens
  • CVS
  • Whole Foods Market
  • Kroger
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Big Lots
  • Lilly Pulitzer
  • Cabela's
  • Dollar General

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day

