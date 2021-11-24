Black Friday shopping on Thanksgiving? Hours for Target, Walmart, Best Buy, more

James Martin/CNET

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

If you're planning to get some Black Friday shopping done before or after your food coma on Thanksgiving Day, you might need to change plans. While some stores will open Thursday with limited hours, most large stores are closed tomorrow and will reopen on Black Friday with doorbuster deals.

However, if shopping after Thanksgiving dinner is a tradition, you can always shop online. Many large retailers already have their Black Friday deals live. Otherwise, keep reading to see which major stores will be open -- and closed -- on Thanksgiving Day. Here's when the stores will open on Black Friday.

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

These stores are generally open, according to Good Housekeeping, but note that some individual locations may be closed Thanksgiving Day. Hours may also vary per store. We suggest calling the outlet before making the drive.

Walgreens

CVS

Whole Foods Market

Kroger

Michaels

Old Navy

Bass Pro Shops

Big Lots

Lilly Pulitzer

Cabela's

Gordmans

Dollar General

Stores closed on Thanksgiving Day