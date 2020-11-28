Black Friday iPhone 12 deals: Save on every model with offers from AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and more

Black Friday is here and Apple's 2020 lineup of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 Mini are all getting some seasonal Black Friday savings this holiday shopping season. We gave the iPhone 12 one of our highest ratings of all time, in part due to its 5G connectivity, tougher screens and new camera tricks, and the lineup has already been popular with consumers -- which means you might want to get a jump on ordering one if you want it by the end of the year. Delivery dates are already slipping into the middle of December based on the model. Strike fast if you want to snag some of the biggest discounts we're likely to see this year.

Below are the best deals and price cuts we've found on the iPhone 12. Some sales are for Black Friday in particular, and others are merely extensions of the offers that originally started when the first iPhone 12 models were released. As always, the deepest discounts generally require you to commit to a service contract, move a number to a new carrier or add a line to your existing service. And you can often amp up your savings by trading in old handsets, with recent models offering the best discounts.

We'll update this as more deals go live leading into Thanksgiving weekend.

Wireless carriers

Buying the new iPhone through a wireless carrier can have the added benefit of deals and promotions, but often the deals require you to switch carriers or add lines to your account.

If you port your number and purchase any iPhone 12 model, Visible will give you a free pair of Apple's AirPods Pro, a $250 value. After activating the phone, you'll get a code to redeem the noise-canceling wireless earbuds.

You can get up to $700 off an iPhone 12, which amounts to a free iPhone 12 Mini when you add a line or upgrade an existing line of service, while on an unlimited plan and with an eligible trade-in. You can also get a free Apple Watch SE when you buy an Apple Watch SE and add a new line.

Verizon is offering up to $700 off the purchase of any iPhone 12 model with a trade-in and the purchase of a new line. Previously, Verizon was offering a BOGO -- buy one, get one -- promotion, but that appears to have expired.

New and existing customers can take advantage of several different offers during this time of year. New customers can get a free iPhone 12 or 12 Mini when porting in a number and trading in an eligible iPhone. Starting today, existing customers can get an iPhone 12 Mini for free with an iPhone trade-in. Other promotions include a buy one, gift one, which allows you to gift an iPhone when you purchase an iPhone 12 or iPhone 11 with a new line of service. Want an Apple Watch? You can get two Apple Watch SEs with cellular for $10 a month when you activate them with a cellular plan. Finally, T-Mobile has bundled two iPhone 12s and two Apple Watch SEs for $10 a month over 30 months with two eligible iPhone trade-ins and new lines of service for the phones and the watches.

New customers who port their number over to Xfinity Mobile will get $250 off an Apple device, while existing customers will get a $250 prepaid debit card.

Red Pocket Mobile is offering $399 off any iPhone model, including the iPhone 12, when you sign up for the company's $40-a-month plan, which includes unlimited talk, text and data.

Retailers



Sometimes big-box retailers like Best Buy or Walmart offer the best deals and promotions. If nothing else, they serve as a backup plan if you're looking to buy a phone and having a hard time finding one in stock.

Walmart is offering $200 off of any iPhone 12 model with activation on AT&T or Verizon. That deal can be combined with a trade-in that's worth up to another $700, netting you $900off of any iPhone 12 model.

Best Buy's iPhone 12 promotions vary based on your wireless carrier. For example, AT&T customers can get up $800 worth of credits when trading-in a phone and adding a new line on an unlimited plan. Verizon and T-Mobile customers can save up to $440 with an eligible trade-in of an iPhone X or newer.

AT&T customers can get up to $50 off any iPhone 12 with an upgrade when you're on an Unlimited plan. In addition to the $50 credit, you can get another $700 off with a qualifying trade-in for a new line or upgrade.

After weeks of waiting and anticipation, Apple's entire 2020 iPhone lineup -- the iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max -- are finally available to buy in stores and preorders are arriving.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro were released in October, shortly after Apple announced the four new iPhone models. Those two phones are among CNET's highest-rated phones ever, thanks to the addition of 5G, several camera upgrades, MagSafe accessories and a new design. The 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max offer all of the same features, but in different sizes.

Apple has staggered iPhone releases in the past, but this is the first time we've seen different prices for specific models, based on whether you're buying it SIM-free from Apple or specific to a carrier. With so many models (here's how to tell them all apart) and different sale dates, this is certainly Apple's most confusing iPhone launch yet.

We lay out everything you need to know about buying an iPhone 12, including the full pricing options across carriers, models and configurations. And if you're switching to a new iPhone 12, make sure you go through our checklist on your current iPhone.

iPhone 12 pricing: All four new models

64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini (Carrier model) $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 12 Mini (SIM-free from Apple) $729 $779 $879 N/A iPhone 12 (Carrier model) $799 $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 (SIM-free from Apple) $829 $879 $979 N/A iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

When can I buy the iPhone 12?

This year, Apple is staggering the release of all the iPhone 12 models. That means the timing of preorders has been based on the model you want, but now all of them should be available to order.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro: Right now. However, shipping time for either model is slipping to early December, if not a little later, depending on the specific model.

iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max: Right now. Depending on the model, shipping times are currently mid-December at the latest.

What are my iPhone 12 color options?

iPhone 12 Mini: Black, red, white, green, blue

iPhone 12: Black, red, white, green, blue

iPhone 12 Pro: Gold, silver, graphite, blue

iPhone 12 Pro Max: Gold, silver, graphite, blue

How much does the iPhone 12 cost?

iPhone 12 Mini

The iPhone 12 Mini is the smallest of the lot, with a 5.4-inch display. It's also the least-expensive model.

64GB: $699

128GB: $749

256GB: $849

iPhone 12



The iPhone 12 has a 6.1-inch screen and two rear-facing cameras and is available in a handful of bright and fun colors.

64GB: $799

128GB: $849

256GB: $949

iPhone 12 Pro

The iPhone 12 Pro also has a screen size of 6.1 inches, but it has a stainless-steel housing, three rear-facing cameras and a lidar sensor for improved AR functions.

128GB: $999

256GB: $1,099

512GB: $1,199

iPhone 12 Pro Max

The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a 6.7-inch screen, the largest ever in an iPhone. Like the smaller version, the Pro Max also has three rear-facing cameras, and a lidar sensor for improved AR.

128GB: $1,099

256GB: $1,199

512GB: $1,399

Buy from Apple in just a few taps

Naturally, you can buy directly from Apple. Pro tip: Use the Apple Store app on your iPhone to speed up the process. You can pick out your exact model, go through the approval process with your carrier for the upgrade, and even sign up for an Apple Card or agree to the iPhone Upgrade Program terms. It's a smooth experience all around.