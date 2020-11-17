Deal Savings Price









































If it feels like Black Friday arrived early this year, you're not wrong (and we're not complaining). Stores aren't waiting to release some great deals on phones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola and more, and are doing so throughout the whole month. Walmart is giving shoppers three chances to save big in November with its upcoming "Black Friday Deals for Days." And Best Buy, Amazon and others have early savings available, too.

Below, you'll find the best early Black Friday phone deals available at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung, including savings on Samsung's Galaxy S20 and the Motorola Razr 5G. In many cases, these discounts are a return to the prices we saw on Prime Day. While you're not going to see any discounts on the new iPhone 12 (sorry), Apple has now permanently slashed prices on older models including the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR.

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced (and expensive) flagship phone, released earlier this year. It's greatest feature may be its camera, with a 108-megapixel sensor, a 100x zoom lens and a 40-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also has a huge 5,000-mAh battery for extended battery life. There are currently deals on the 128GB phone from Samsung for $1,100. Read our Galaxy S20 Ultra review.

Angela Lang/CNET The midtier S20 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen and supports the fastest 5G speeds, released earlier this year. It also offers excellent camera image quality. The 128GB phone deal is available in cloud blue, cosmic gray and black. Read our Galaxy S20 Plus review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Though it's not technically part of Black Friday, Apple cut $100 off the price of last year's iPhone 11, which CNET had called "the best $700 iPhone Apple has ever made." With the iPhone 12 already on sale, you can now pick up an iPhone 11 for as low as $599. It has fast speeds, improved battery life and excellent cameras, including a Night Mode feature. Read our iPhone 11 review.

Angela Lang/CNET The 2018 iPhone XR includes most of the same features as the more expensive iPhone X and XS, including an excellent big screen in a comfortable body, fast performance, Face ID and wireless charging, and a great camera. Again, it's not a Black Friday deal, but it is an extra $100 off, making it a great less expensive iPhone option that still gets you a lot of great features. Read our iPhone XR review.

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET The Galaxy Note 20, released in August, has several of the same premium features as the pricier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, including a strong battery life. While it can't quite keep up in terms of screen technology, camera specs, build material and RAM, it's a solid option -- especially for $800. You can find the 128GB version of the Note 20 in mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic gray for $800 at Samsung. Read our Galaxy Note 20 review.

Juan Garzon/CNET When the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 debuted in Sept. 2019, CNET called it "the best Galaxy phone to buy right now" thanks to its compact body and great features. You can find one discounted to $700 at Amazon. Read our Galaxy Note 10 review.

Érika García/CNET Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G phone first went on sale this summer, with a 6.7-inch FHD Plus Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, quad-camera array with a 64-megapixel main lens, and 25-watt fast charging. It has 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, 4,500-mAh batteries and onscreen optical fingerprint sensors. It also comes with microSD slots, letting you add up to 1TB of additional storage. It's one of the least expensive 5G phones on the market in the US, especially with this discount.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Motorola One Zoom is a midpriced phone with great value and a smooth matte finish, so you won't get fingerprints all over the back. It also has four high-quality cameras on the back (and the one on the front) and a large battery for up to two days of charge.

LG The LG K30 is a budget phone with a 5.3-inch HD display, a 2,880-mAh battery, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. You'll find it at Best Buy unlocked for $90.

Sarah Tew/CNET The LTE version of Samsung's budget Galaxy A51 went on sale in the spring, and includes a 4,000-mAh battery, 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and expandable storage up to 512GB. During Best Buy's sale, you'll find the A51 in black, blue and white on a nice sale!

Cricket Wireless The LG Stylo 5 has a 6.2-inch screen, and, as the name suggests, a built-in stylus pen for writing and drawing. It also features face recognition and a fingerprint sensor. You'll find it at Best Buy for $250.

These offers leftover from Prime Day and other sales are gone for now -- check back on Black Friday.

César Salza/CNET en Español Chinese electronics giant TCL's 10L phone was released in May as a solid budget phone. While it doesn't have many flashy features, it admirably handles basic tasks and has an elegant design. You'll find it on sale for $175 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and B&H from Nov. 23-29. Read our TCL 10L review.

Angela Lang/CNET The TCL 10 Pro offers an attractive AMOLED display, four rear cameras and a premium design. For Black Friday, you'll find the phone for $315 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and B&H from Nov. 23-29. That price drop is a discount of $135, putting the phone more in line with its competitors, the iPhone SE and the Samsung Galaxy A51. Read our TCL 10 Pro review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G7 Power is a 2019 member of the Motorola G budget phone family, offering a wallet-friendly price, several premium features and a gigantic battery (the same size as the one found in the $1,400 Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra). The 2020 Moto G Power -- that's G, not G7 -- is faster and newer, but it currently costs $60 more than this model (keep scrolling to find that deal). If you're on a budget and looking for a phone with a super strong battery life, the Moto G7 Power is worthy of consideration. You can find the Moto G Power on sale at Best Buy unlocked for $130 for the 32GB version. (If you choose to activate the phone today, it's on sale for $80.) Read our Moto G Power review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Three more Motorola phones have gotten nice price drops at Best Buy. The 2020 Moto G Power features a wallet-friendly price, a gigantic 5,000-mAh battery and 64GB of storage, along with a 6.4-inch display and triple-rear camera array. Motorola promises that the phone will last up to three days of regular use on a single charge, and in our testing, it's held up so far. It's on sale for $200 at Best Buy. The Moto G Fast has many of the same features as the Moto G Power, including the 6.4-inch display and triple-rear camera array. However, it does have a smaller battery, less RAM and half of the storage, as well as lower screen resolution. It's on sale for $150 at Best Buy. The Moto G Stylus is also the same as the Moto G Power at its core, with the same processor, RAM, screen, fingerprint reader and selfie camera. But the stylus adds a level of precision that makes navigating the phone more efficient. You can pick one up for $250 at Best Buy. Note you can save another $50 on each phone if you choose to activate today. See 2019 Moto G7 models compared.

Angela Lang/CNET Samsung's 2019 premium version Galaxy S10 Plus and budget Galaxy S10 Lite get a discount for Black Friday. The Galaxy S10 is a high-end phone with a reasonable price tag, especially when on sale. It doesn't have 5G capabilities, but it does have a sharp screen, long battery life and some noteworthy camera features, along with reverse wireless charging. Before Black Friday, you'll find the following Galaxy S10 phone deals: Galaxy S10 Plus, 128GB in black, for $804

Galaxy S10 Lite, 128GB in black, for $500 Read our Galaxy S10 review.

Angela Lang/CNET In 2019, CNET's review called the Galaxy Note 10 Plus "the most premium Android phone for your money." A year later, the phone still holds up, with it's large 6.8-inch screen, all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. At Best Buy, you'll find the phone for $1,050. Read our Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Angela Lang/CNET Of Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G phones, the S20 is the smallest and cheapest -- and our reviewer's favorite. It's just as stuffed with top-shelf features as the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, from its tack-sharp screen to advanced camera skills. Apart from screen and body size, there aren't many big differences between the three phones. You can get the 128GB phone in cloud pink, cloud blue or cosmic gray for $800. Read our Galaxy S20 review.

César Salza/CNET en Español The 4G Nokia 5.3 smartphone includes a 6.55-inch HD Plus display and a quad rear camera with low light and portrait modes. It was released earlier this year.

Juan Garzón/CNET Sony's 2019 Xperia 1 flagship phone has a large 6.5-inch screen with 4K resolution, and uses OLED and HDR technology to make colors look vibrant. You'll find the standalone phone on sale at Best Buy for $650. Read our Xperia 1 review.

Angela Lang/CNET The much-anticipated 2020 Motorola Razr marked the return of the flip phone, along with new cameras, support for 5G and useful enhancements to the external quick view display. Not to mention that it folds down to conveniently fit in your pocket. (Note that you can get bigger Razr 5G discounts with trade-ins and line activations from wireless providers, too.) Read our Motorola Razr 5G review.

Samsung The budget Samsung Galaxy A21 sports a 6.5-inch HD Plus Infinity-O display, 4,000-mAh battery, 15-watt fast charge support, 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM. It also has a 13-megapixel front-face camera and four camera lenses on the back: a 16-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone can be expanded to 512GB of storage through a microSD card.