When is Black Friday in 2018?

Every year, Black Friday promises big deals on TVs, cameras, games and other hot holiday gifts.

In 2018, Black Friday officially falls on Friday, Nov. 23 -- the day after Thanksgiving. But we've seen more and more retailers in years' past start their sales early, often on Thanksgiving, right as the tryptophan is kicking in for the night.

Consumers can expect big sales both online and in-store from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Target, GameStop, Kohl's, Sam's Club and many other retailers. Often the biggest discounts are only available in-store, which means you'll have to fight crowds to get them.

What date is Black Friday 2018?

Black Friday always falls on the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday, Nov. 23.

How to find 'leaked' Black Friday ads

Many stores will "leak" their Black Friday ads early, revealing the contents of what will be on sale for bargain hunters who like to plan ahead.

