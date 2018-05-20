Billboard Music Awards 2018: How to watch, stream the show

Kevin Winter

The Billboard Music Awards is broadcasting from Las Vegas on Sunday night, honoring chart-topping music artists.

The show is being hosted by Kelly Clarkson with live performances by Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes, Janet Jackson and others set to take the stage.

The preshow is underway on Twitter, streaming Sunday evening until the award show airs on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

If you don't have access to NBC using an antenna or a traditional cable/satelite subscription, you can instead sign up for one of the many online video subscription services that carry the channel such as Sling TV, PlayStation Vue, DirectTV Now, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV.