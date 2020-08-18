Bill & Ted Face the Music begins streaming August 28, but you can preorder it now

Orion Pictures

Strange things are afoot at the Circle K, my friends. It's been 29 years since the last time Bill and Ted -- those iconic time-traveling teenage slackers and cornerstones of future civilization -- brought their excellence to the big screen. But Bill & Ted Face the Music arrives on streaming services on Friday, Aug. 28, and you can preorder the movie right now.

A few things to keep in mind:

This is a rental, not a purchase.

We expect more streaming services to add this movie to their roster soon. We'll update the list above as more options come online.

Earlier coverage of this movie continues below.

Cinema in the age of Corona

In 2020, big theatrical releases don't quite the same way they used to. Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has been yet another movie contending with a global pandemic that's keeping moviegoers out of crowded theaters, along with a whole laundry list of changes to everyday life.

While some movies are being pushed off until further notice, others are finding homes on the small screen through video on demand, like Disney's Mulan.

Thanks to a tweet on Aug. 6, Wyld Stallyns fans found out that Bill & Ted Face the Music will be in theaters and available on demand Aug. 28, which is several days earlier than the previously announced Sept.1 date. The tweet didn't specify which platforms the movie will be accessible on or how much it will cost, but we already know the preorder price at Vudu and Fandango Now, and other streaming services like Apple and Google Play probably aren't all that far behind.

Bill & Ted Face the Music's fast-track to on-demand follows in the footsteps of other 2020 releases like Trolls World Tour, Birds of Prey and Sonic the Hedgehog allowing would-be movie attendees to watch them from their quarantine bunkers for as much at $20, in some cases.

Until then, viewers can expect another tale about how the music of Bill and Ted is vital to the survival of all. A trailer revealed that the pair has to write a song to save the world, so they decide to visit the future and take the song, which has already been written, from themselves. Also, they have daughters now to help them on their new excellent quest.

