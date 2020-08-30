Party on, dudes! Bill & Ted Face the Music now available for streaming. Here's how to watch it

Orion Pictures

Excellent! The hotly anticipated and bodacious new movie Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available for streaming. The third film in this classic slacker series, which stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters, is getting tons of praise and already has an 81 percent audience score rating on Rotten Tomatoes. CNET's Bonnie Burton calls it a "joyous, fun, charming adventure, and a great reminder of how music can bring us together in times of chaos." Read her Bill & Ted 3 review here (but note the spoiler alert).

Bill & Ted's latest adventure arrived at select theaters on August 28th. But you don't need to leave the comfort of your home to watch the goofy comedy right now on various VOD platforms. Here's everything you need to know about your most excellent comedy viewing options. Party on, dude!

Rent Bill & Ted Face the Music for $20

Buy it for $25

A few things to keep in mind:

The prices seem to be the same across the board: $20 for a rental, $25 to purchase. If you plan on watching the movie more than once outside of that initial 48-hour window, the purchase option is the way to go.

The Amazon Prime Video rental is HD, though all the other streaming services include all resolutions through 4K UHD.

If you rent the new Bill & Ted movie at Fandango Now, the streaming service gives you a promo code with purchase that you can use to . Fandango Now has built a Movie Duos page with every buddy flick you can imagine, including both of the original Bill & Ted movies, as well as Bad Boys, Hot Fuzz, Thelma and Louise, The Blues Brothers and many others.

This movie is not Movies Anywhere

Cinema in the age of corona

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, big theatrical releases don't quite happen the same way they used to in 2020. In fact, most of them don't, with studios either pushing back big movies' release dates or dropping them onto streaming services (Disney+ is experimenting with this by releasing its live-action Mulan on Disney Plus, but charging an extra fee to watch). Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has been yet another movie contending with the global COVID 19 pandemic keeping moviegoers out of a crowded theater, along with a whole laundry list of changes to everyday life.

Bill & Ted Face the Music's fast-tracking to on-demand video follows in the footsteps of other 2020 releases like Trolls World Tour, Birds of Prey and Sonic the Hedgehog that allowed movie viewers to watch them safely from the comfort of their quarantine bunkers.

Following Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, Face the Music is another story about how the music of Ted 'Theodore' Logan and Bill S. Preston Esq.'s band -- the Wyld Stallyns -- is vital to the survival of the human race. A trailer revealed that the titular duo has to write a song to save the world, so they decide to visit the future and take the song, which has already been written, from themselves. Their daughters, Thea and Billie (of course), are also there to help them on their excellent new quest.