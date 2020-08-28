Excellent! Bill & Ted Face the Music is now available for streaming. Here's how to watch it

Orion Pictures

Bill & Ted Face the Music has arrived -- and it's good! CNET's Bonnie Burton says that the goofy comedy, which stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winters, is a "joyous, fun, charming adventure, and a great reminder of how music can bring us together in times of chaos." Read her full Bill & Ted 3 review here, but note the spoiler warning.

The excellent adventure hits movie theaters today -- Friday, August 28th -- but you can enjoy it at home instead, where it's now available for streaming via rental or purchase. Here's how your options for watching the comedy break down.

Rent Bill & Ted Face the Music for $20

Buy it for $25

A few things to keep in mind:

The prices seem the same across the board: $20 for a rental, $25 to purchase. If you plan on watching the movie more than once outside of that initial 48-hour window, the purchase option is the way to go.

The Amazon rental is HD, though all the other streaming services include all resolutions through 4K UHD.

If you rent the new Bill & Ted movie at Fandango Now, the streaming service gives you a promo code with purchase that you can use to . Fandango Now has built a Movie Duos page with every buddy flick you can imagine, including both of the original Bill & Ted movies, as well as Bad Boys, Hot Fuzz, Thelma and Louise, The Blues Brothers and many others.

This movie is not Movies Anywhere

Cinema in the age of corona

In 2020, big theatrical releases don't quite happen the same way they used to. Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third installment of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter, has been yet another movie contending with a global COVID 19 pandemic that's keeping moviegoers out of a crowded theater, along with a whole laundry list of changes to everyday life.

While some movies are pushing off a theatrical release until further notice, others are finding homes on the small screen through video on demand, like Disney's Mulan.

Bill & Ted Face the Music's fast-tracking to on-demand video follows in the footsteps of other 2020 releases like Trolls World Tour, Birds of Prey and Sonic the Hedgehog that allowed movie viewers to watch them from their quarantine bunkers.

Following Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, Face the Music is another story about how the music of their band, the Wyld Stallyns, is vital to the survival of the human race. A trailer revealed that the titular duo has to write a song to save the world, so they decide to visit the future and take the song, which has already been written, from themselves. Their daughters are also there to help them on their excellent new quest.