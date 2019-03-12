Big Ten tournament 2019 schedule: How to watch NCAA basketball games without cable

Getty Images

Getting your bracket ready for the big March Madness tournament starting later this month? One great way to prepare is to check out the lead-in conference championships happening this week. The 2019 Big Ten tournament starts March 13.

After a Michigan State win over Michigan, the Big Ten Conference has seeded Michigan State number one. They'll face off on Friday, March 15 against the winning teams from the March 14 games.

Before that happens, the lower-ranked teams -- seeds 5-14 -- will play starting Wednesday, March 13. The Big Ten tournament wraps up Sunday, March 17, leading up to March Madness Selection that evening.

So how can you watch all that Big Ten action this year? The early rounds this week are on the Big Ten Network while the semifinals and championship air this weekend on CBS (note that CNET is a division of CBS). Thanks to live TV streaming services, you can watch even if don't have a cable subscription. Here's how.

When are the Big Ten tournament games on?

With 14 teams invited to battle it out in the Big Ten, the NCAA holds four rounds leading up to the championship.

March 13: First Round

Game 1: No. 12 Rutgers vs. No. 13 Nebraska at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 2: No. 11 Illinois vs. No. 14 Northwestern at 9 p.m. on Big Ten Network

March 14: Second Round

Game 3: No. 8 Ohio State vs. No. 9 Indiana at 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Maryland vs. Game 1 winner at 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Minnesota vs. No. 10 Penn State at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Iowa vs. Game 2 winner at 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

March 15: Quarterfinals

Game 7: No. 1 Michigan State vs. Game 3 winner at 12:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 Wisconsin vs. Game 4 winner at 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Purdue vs. Game 5 winner at 7 p.m. on Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Michigan vs. Game 6 winner at 9:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network

March 16: Semifinals

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner at 1 p.m. on CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

March 17: Championship

Game 13 at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

How can I watch the games live?

Many cable and satellite service have the Big Ten Network and CBS, but if you don't have cable, you can use a TV streaming service to watch live. In order to watch CBS's coverage, however, you'll need to make sure the service carries your local CBS station.

Other stuff to know about live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection.

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast ( ) .

. You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones and tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel anytime, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch the tournament and then cancel.

YouTube TV ($40) YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes Big Ten Network and CBS. Enter your zip code here to see if you live in one of its CBS markets.

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes Big Ten Network and CBS. Check to see which live channels (including CBS) Hulu offers in your area.

Fubo TV ($45) Fubo costs $45 a month and includes Big Ten Network and CBS. Check to see if Fubo offers a live feed of CBS where you live.

PlayStation Vue ($50) PlayStation Vue's $50 Core plan includes Big Ten Network and CBS. Check out which live, local networks (including CBS) you get on the PlayStation Vue's Plans page.

DirectTV Now ($55) DirecTV Now's Just Right package is $55-a-month and includes Big Ten Network and CBS. Click here to check if it carries CBS in your area.