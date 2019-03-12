Rich Schultz / Getty Images

A total of six NCAA men's basketball conference championships are happening this week, a frenzy of playoffs leading up to March Madness later this month. But only one, the 2019 Big East tournament, is home to last year's NCAA basketball champ.

That would be the Villanova Wildcats. Despite losing four of their last six games, the 2019 version of the Wildcats won the conference and scored the number one seed in the Big East tournament. Meanwhile number two seed Marquette, losers of the last four, also figure to be major March Madness contenders.

Those two play on Thursday, March 14 against the winning teams from the March 13 games. The lower-ranked teams, seeds 8-10, will face off starting Wednesday March 13. The Big East tournament wraps up Saturday, March 16, leading up to March Madness Selection Sunday March 17.

So how can you watch all that Big East action this year? It's all on FS1 and Fox, and thanks to live TV streaming services, you can watch even if you don't have a cable subscription. Here's how.

Now playing: Watch this: March Madness 2019: Everything you need to know

When are the Big East tournament games on?

With 10 teams invited to battle it out in the Big East, the NCAA holds three rounds leading up to the championship. (All times ET.)

March 13: First Round

Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler at 7 p.m. on FS1

Game 2: No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 10 DePaul at 9:30 p.m. on FS1

March 14: Quarterfinals

Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner at noon on FS1

Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton at 2:30 p.m. on FS1

Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. Game 2 winner at 7 p.m. on FS1

Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown at 9:30 p.m. on FS1

March 15: Semifinals

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at 6:30 p.m. on FS1

Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at 9 p.m. on FS1

March 16: Championship

Game 9 at 6:30 p.m. on Fox

How can I watch the games live?

Many cable and satellite providers carry FS1 and Fox, but if you don't have cable can use a TV streaming service to watch live. In order to watch Fox's coverage, however, you'll need to make sure the service carries your local Fox station.

First, some notes on live TV streaming services:

You'll need a solid internet connection

You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast ( ) .

. You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones and tablets and PC browsers.

You can sign up and cancel at any time, no contract required.

All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch the tournament and then cancel.

Sling TV Blue ($25) Sling TV costs $25 a month for Sling Blue, which includes FS1 and Fox. It's also running a special right now that gives you the first three months for $15 each. Click here to see if Fox is available on Sling Blue in your area. See at Sling TV

DirectTV Now ($40) DirecTV Now's Live a Little package is $40-a-month and includes FS1 and Fox. Check availability of live local channels in your area, including Fox. See at DirecTV Now

YouTube TV ($40) YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes FS1 and Fox. Enter your zip code here to see if you live in one of its CBS markets. See at YouTube TV

Hulu with Live TV ($45) Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes FS1 and Fox, but check to see which live local channels Hulu offers in your area, including Fox. See at Hulu with Live TV

PlayStation Vue ($45) PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes FS1 and Fox. Check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page. See at PlayStation Vue

Fubu TV ($45) Fubo costs $45 a month and includes FS1 and Fox. Check to see if Fubo offers a live feed of Fox where you live. See at Fubu TV