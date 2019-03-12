A total of six NCAA men's basketball conference championships are happening this week, a frenzy of playoffs leading up to March Madness later this month. But only one, the 2019 Big East tournament, is home to last year's NCAA basketball champ.
That would be the Villanova Wildcats. Despite losing four of their last six games, the 2019 version of the Wildcats won the conference and scored the number one seed in the Big East tournament. Meanwhile number two seed Marquette, losers of the last four, also figure to be major March Madness contenders.
Those two play on Thursday, March 14 against the winning teams from the March 13 games. The lower-ranked teams, seeds 8-10, will face off starting Wednesday March 13. The Big East tournament wraps up Saturday, March 16, leading up to March Madness Selection Sunday March 17.
So how can you watch all that Big East action this year? It's all on FS1 and Fox, and thanks to live TV streaming services, you can watch even if you don't have a cable subscription. Here's how.
When are the Big East tournament games on?
With 10 teams invited to battle it out in the Big East, the NCAA holds three rounds leading up to the championship. (All times ET.)
March 13: First Round
Game 1: No. 8 Providence vs. No. 9 Butler at 7 p.m. on FS1
Game 2: No. 7 St. John's vs. No. 10 DePaul at 9:30 p.m. on FS1
March 14: Quarterfinals
Game 3: No. 1 Villanova vs. Game 1 winner at noon on FS1
Game 4: No. 4 Xavier vs. No. 5 Creighton at 2:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 5: No. 2 Marquette vs. Game 2 winner at 7 p.m. on FS1
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Georgetown at 9:30 p.m. on FS1
March 15: Semifinals
Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner at 6:30 p.m. on FS1
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner at 9 p.m. on FS1
March 16: Championship
Game 9 at 6:30 p.m. on Fox
How can I watch the games live?
Many cable and satellite providers carry FS1 and Fox, but if you don't have cable can use a TV streaming service to watch live. In order to watch Fox's coverage, however, you'll need to make sure the service carries your local Fox station.
First, some notes on live TV streaming services:
- You'll need a solid internet connection.
- You can watch any of them on TV as long as your smart TV has the service's app. You can also watch on your TV using a media streamer, including Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Chromecast ($25 at eBay).
- You can also watch on iPhones, Android phones and tablets and PC browsers.
- You can sign up and cancel at any time, no contract required.
- All of them offer free trial periods, so you can sign up to watch the tournament and then cancel.
Disclosure: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.
Sling TV Blue ($25)
Sling TV costs $25 a month for Sling Blue, which includes FS1 and Fox. It's also running a special right now that gives you the first three months for $15 each. Click here to see if Fox is available on Sling Blue in your area.
DirectTV Now ($40)
DirecTV Now's Live a Little package is $40-a-month and includes FS1 and Fox. Check availability of live local channels in your area, including Fox.
YouTube TV ($40)
YouTube TV costs $40 a month and includes FS1 and Fox. Enter your zip code here to see if you live in one of its CBS markets.
Hulu with Live TV ($45)
Hulu with Live TV costs $45 a month and includes FS1 and Fox, but check to see which live local channels Hulu offers in your area, including Fox.
PlayStation Vue ($45)
PlayStation Vue's $45 Access plan includes FS1 and Fox. Check out which live, local networks you get on the PlayStation Vue Plans page.
Fubu TV ($45)
Fubo costs $45 a month and includes FS1 and Fox. Check to see if Fubo offers a live feed of Fox where you live.
How to set up Google's two-step verification: With a few minutes of setup time, your account will be much more secure.
How to book an Uber or Lyft with Google Home: Use a Google Home and your phone to get the best ride.
Hulu with Live TV
Apple
-
reading•Big East tournament 2019 schedule: How to watch NCAA basketball games without cable
-
Mar 12•Apple's mysterious Netflix-like TV service to be revealed (The 3:59, Ep. 532)
-
Mar 12•Apple will finally reveal the TV service its spending $1 billion on
-
Mar 12•Big Ten tournament 2019 schedule: How to watch NCAA basketball games without cable
-
•See All
Discuss: Big East tournament 2019 schedule: How to watch NCAA basketball games without cable
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.