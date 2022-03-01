Biden's State of the Union Address Starting Now: Where to Watch

Anna Moneymaker/GettyImages

President Joe Biden is now delivering his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the US Capitol. Each year, the president delivers this message to a joint session of Congress, with the exception of the start or end of a president's term. The address is used to lay out the administration's goals and reflect on the previous year's achievements.

During the address, Biden is expected to discuss his administration's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and efforts to control rising inflation at home. The State of the Union will be followed by remarks from Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who will be delivering the GOP response.

Here's what you need to know about the State of Union address.

When is Biden's State of the Union address?

Biden's first State of the Union address is Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Biden will speak in the House chamber before members of Congress, administration officials and Supreme Court justices.

How to watch the State of the Union address live

You can watch a livestream of the state of the Union address on these sites:

Kent German/CNET

Here's what Biden is expected to discuss

Biden is expected to address his administration's priorities for the year, including:

The crisis in Ukraine and the US and international response to the Russian invasion.

and the US and international response to the Russian invasion. His nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court if approved by the Senate.

of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. Jackson would be the first Black woman to serve on the high court if approved by the Senate. The COVID-19 pandemic , which is entering a new phase as states relax mask mandates.

, which is entering a new phase as states relax mask mandates. The economy, including the administration's response to a jump in inflation and a renewed push for Biden's economic plans. This includes reviving climate legislation.

Who will be in attendance?

Here are some of the guests who will sit in the viewing box with First Lady Jill Biden during the State of the Union address.