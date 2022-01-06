Biden speaking on anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack: Here's how to watch now

Screenshot by Corinne Reichert/CNET

President Joe Biden is marking the one-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol with a speech intended to highlight the threats to American democracy the insurrection represents.

"The president's going to speak to the truth of what happened," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said during a press briefing on Tuesday. "He will also speak to the work we still need to do to secure and strengthen our democracy and our institutions, to reject the hatred and lies we saw on Jan. 6, and to unite our country."

The president's address comes as the nation still reels in the wake of the melee, which occurred after then-President Donald Trump whipped up a crowd of supporters, who marched on the Capitol as legislators were formalizing the results of the 2020 presidential election. Video recordings released during Trump's impeachment trial showed the mob breaking into the building and fighting police officers, as well as searching for members of Congress and then-Vice President Mike Pence. Five people died the day of the attack.

Trump has falsely maintained that the election was stolen from him. The former president had initially planned to hold a press conference on the Thursday anniversary but canceled the event on Tuesday.

Biden is commemorating the men and women in law enforcement who protected the Capitol and the legislators inside it. Here's how to watch the president's speech.

What will Biden address during his speech?

Biden will discuss what happened on Jan. 6, Psaki said, and "not the lies that some have spread since." He'll also discuss what needs to be done to strengthen and unite the country.

When is Biden speaking?

Biden is speaking on Thursday, Jan. 6, the anniversary of the Capitol riot. His remarks are scheduled to start at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT).

Where to watch Biden's speech

Most major news networks -- NBC News, CBS News, CNN -- will likely broadcast Biden's speech. You can also watch it without cable here:

Correction, 5:39 p.m. ET: Corrects time of Biden's speech to 9 a.m. ET.