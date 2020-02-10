Beyond Parasite: How to stream the early movies of Oscar winner Bong Joon-ho

Getty Images

Bong Joon-ho may be new to American audiences, but the South Korean filmmaker has been making movies for more than two decades. Parasite became the first foreign-language film in Oscars history to win best picture, and Bong also took home the best director award along with two other statues for best international feature film and original screenplay.

If you loved Parasite, there are many more Bong Joon-ho films you can stream from home. The two previous films he wrote and directed -- Okja and Snowpiercer -- are available to stream on Netflix, while others are available to rent or buy from Amazon Video, Apple's TV app (aka iTunes), Vudu, YouTube and other streaming services.

Starting with Parasite (in case you haven't seen it yet) and going in reverse chronological order, here are the films of Bong Joon-ho you can watch at home.

Parasite (2019)

Rent or buy: , , , , ,

Okja (2017)

Stream on Netflix

Snowpiercer (2013)

Stream on Netflix

Mother (2009)

Rent or buy: , , , ,

Tokyo! (2008)

(Bong Joon-ho directed one segment of this 3-part movie set in Japan's capital city.)



The Host (2006)

Rent or buy: , , , , ,

Barking Dogs Never Bite (2000)

Rent or buy: , , ,