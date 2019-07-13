The best Prime Day smart home deals: Echo Dot and Google Home Mini are $25 right now, plus a full list of Monday's deals

The big Amazon Prime Day sales event commences this coming Monday, July 15, and Prime Day runs for 48 hours. This year's Prime Day will be an awesome opportunity to start your smart home or expand it, with deals on a wide variety of connected gadgets. And now, we know what deals to expect as Amazon has released the entire list.

Most deals start Monday, but you can find discounts on the Echo Dot, as well as other Amazon devices right now. And, if you prefer the Google Assistant family, Amazon competitors from Walmart to Best Buy to Target will be selling those products at big discounts, with some sales already available, too. Below, we list our favorite current smart home deals, followed by the best known deals coming on Prime Day itself.

As we find out more, we'll update this page, so stay tuned if you're looking to save on a particular smart home gadget.

Current deals

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET The Echo Dot has long been one of our favorite smart speakers, and the third-gen version looks less industrial and sounds better than before. It's a great purchase at its normal price of $50, given that you get all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant Alexa for a reasonable splurge and you can plug it into your own sound system. At $25, it's an absolute steal and this is the lowest price we've seen in awhile. This is a good time to jump. See the Amazon Echo Dot (2018) review

Chris Monroe/CNET Not to be left out, Google is offering big discounts on smart home products as well. The Google Home Mini is a great alternative to the Amazon Echo Dot. Like the Dot, it packs a lot of smarts into a small and affordable package. If you'd rather center your home around Google Assistant instead of Alexa, this is a great place to start and this is a great time to jump. The $25 price makes the Mini an easy splurge. Note that this deal and the following deals on Google Home products are currently the same at Best Buy and Walmart. See the Google Home Mini review

Chris Monroe/CNET Note that this sale is only for Amazon Prime members, with the discount applied at checkout. Right now, you can snag the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for the nice price of $170. The smart doorbell works with Alexa, and lets you check on your porch remotely with an app. You can even tell the delivery person to leave your package with your Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display. See the Ring Video Doorbell Pro review

Chris Monroe/CNET While it's not the lowest price we've seen, $79 for the Nest Hub is still a decent deal and the Nest Hub is still our favorite smart display, despite tough new competition. If you want a smart speaker with a touchscreen for extra visuals, this is the one to get. It's particularly great as a family photo frame and as a kitchen assistant. See the Google Nest Hub review

Chris Monroe/CNET I was hoping for this one. The Lenovo Smart Clock is a great alarm clock that's a little too much at its normal $80 price. At $60, it makes a lot more sense. In addition to voice controls through Google Assistant, you can customize your alarm to control your smart home and wake you up gradually with a sunrise animation. See the Lenovo Smart Clock review

Chris Monroe/CNET The Max was recently on sale for $212, so it could drop again, but $249 is still a bargain. Google's premium smart speaker uses the same assistant as the rest, but soups up the sound quality so your music booms. It's one of the better premium smart speakers out there -- and this price is much easier to swallow than the original $400. See the Google Home Max review

Ian Knighton/CNET Hold off on this one. The second-gen Echo is great and $70 is a reasonable price, but it will drop to $50 on Prime Day. See the Amazon Echo (2017) review

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The original Google Home mixes smarts and sound quality well for a reasonable price. Google's first smart speaker was designed to compete with the Amazon Echo, and it does so handily, with plenty of features thanks to the built-in Google Assistant. The $69 price is a good deal that mirrors Amazon's similar one on the Echo. See the Google Home review

Coming Monday

Upcoming Alexa device deals

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The second-gen Echo Show refined the design of the first model and offers better sound quality and a 10-inch HD screen. It combines the functionality of a smart speaker like the Echo Dot with a touchscreen you can use for video calls and controlling your smart home with a tap. We like the $90 Echo Show 5 a little better, but $160 for the full-size Show is a tempting offer. See the Amazon Echo Show review

Chris Monroe/CNET This is our favorite smart speaker for controlling your smart home. The Echo Plus has the same Alexa capabilities as the rest, it sounds better than other Amazon Echo speakers, and it has a built-in Zigbee hub so it can talk directly to small smart home sensors. With the Plus, you can do away with bulky third party hubs, so the $110 sale price is pretty appealing. See the Amazon Echo Plus review

James Martin/CNET Facebook's smart display doesn't have as many features as the Echo Show, but you can still talk to Alexa and it's specifically designed for video calls. The camera will pan and zoom to track you so you can move around the room while chatting and stay in frame. It's perfect if you have out-of-town grandparents who want to keep up with the action of your little ones. Given Facebook's recent privacy scandals, it's a tough sell, but the huge discount is great if you don't mind putting a Facebook device with a camera in your home. See the Facebook Portal review

Upcoming smart home security deals

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon has sales on all kinds of Ring products for Prime Day, which makes sense as Amazon owns the smart home brand. The outdoor Spotlight cam hangs on your porch and provides reliable lighting and monitoring for your yard. The Spotlight Cam is also easy to set up, making it one of our favorite outdoor cams. The $140 price makes it a steal. See the Ring Spotlight Cam review

Chris Monroe/CNET The Stick Up Cam doesn't stand out from the crowd as well as the Spotlight cam. It's an indoor cam with a wired and wireless version. It's a solid performer, but lacks some of the features of similar security cams. Still, at a discount, it's worth considering. See the Ring Stick Up Cam review

The original Ring doorbell is on sale on Prime Day, too, in addition to the newer Pro model. If you don't need a slimmer design and 1080p streaming, go with the older Ring instead of the Pro to save yourself some money. See the Ring Video Doorbell review

Ry Crist/CNET Ring's simple, but reliable security system was already reasonably priced. The Prime Day sale makes it a great buy if you want a DIY system monitoring your home. See the Ring Alarm review

The Blink XT2 is a weatherproof security camera with a battery that can supposedly last for two years. Getting a two-pack for $100 is a nice deal. See more

Other upcoming smart home deals

Chris Monroe/CNET Our favorite smart thermostat has an Alexa speaker built-in and includes a temperature sensor so you can customize settings based on a specific room. The Ecobee SmartThermostat features better microphones and a sleeker finish than previous versions, and the sale brings the price into the range of less capable competition. See the Ecobee SmartThermostat review

Ry Crist/CNET Lots of smart bulbs from Sengled will be on sale on Prime Day. Our favorite deal of the bunch is this two-pack of color changing bulbs plus the necessary hub. Given that color-changing smart bulbs can still be pretty expensive, getting two for roughly $20 a piece is a nice bargain. See the Sengled Multicolor review

Josh Miller/CNET Both the bundled system and Eero's individual routers will be on sale on Monday. The mesh system in particular creates a seamless network capable of covering a large home. Our main issue with it is the price, which is dramatically less for Prime Day. If you want a mesh Wi-Fi system, this is a good time to grab one. See the Eero Wi-Fi System review

Amazon Smart Plug and Amazon Echo Combo Save $55 Ben Fox Rubin/CNET Amazon is introducing a new bundle here and we'll add the link once it's live. The simple smart plug lets you add voice-controlled connectivity to dumb devices like lamps. Pairing it together with an Amazon Echo smart speaker makes for a compelling smart home starter kit. See the Amazon Smart Plug review

Lutron Caseta Smart Lighting Dimmer Switch Save 28 percent A couple Lutron Caseta lighting products will be on sale on Prime Day. We're big fans of these highly capable and versatile in-wall dimmer switches. See more

TP-Link Switch and Echo Dot bundle Save 55 percent If you're looking for a smart plug, the TP-Link is one of our favorites. Weighing this one against the Amazon Plug and Echo bundle, TP-Link is a slightly better plug, but Amazon's including the better speaker with its own set.

Leviton Decora Lighting products Save up to 25 percent Leviton makes a wide variety of smart lighting products as well. Most will be on sale on Monday for 20 to 25 percent off, including smart plugs and a variety of smart dimmer switches. See more

