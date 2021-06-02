Best Prime Day deals for $50 or less: Echo Dot (4th gen), Fire TV Stick 4K and more

Amazon Prime Day is happening this month -- June 21 and 22 -- but we've been on the hunt to find early deals. We've found some prices so low, they're matching earlier Prime Day or Black Friday prices. To that end, we've gathered up some of our favorite items available for under $50 right now, from a Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $40 to the JBL Go 3 for $40. Just note that many of these prices could go even lower once Prime Day officially hits -- that's especially true of Amazon devices like the Echo smart speakers. For more, check out these 10 amazing deals we expect to see on Prime Day.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Amazon's first generation Echo Show 5 is close to its Black Friday price. It has a smart home control panel that makes it easy to control your smart home devices. It's currently $40 off and could drop even lower during Prime Day.

Chris Monroe/CNET Amazon's fourth generation Echo Dot is currently $45 right now. CNET's favorite qualities of the spherical Echo are the improved sound quality and the fresh design -- plus, it's not bulky.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're not a Roku fan, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K is $10 off right now. Using the streaming device, you can gain access to 4K Ultra HD, Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 Plus. The remote has Alexa built in so you can easily ask it to open Hulu, Disney Plus, Netflix and tons of other streaming services.

Sarah Tew/CNET The newer Roku Express 4K Plus (currently $40) is our favorite video streamer right now. It offers 4K resolution with HDR support and a remote that controls your TV's volume and power.

David Carnoy/CNET Need a waterproof wireless speaker in time for summer? The JBL Go 3 is just $40 and delivers up to 5 hours of playtime on a single charge. It sounds good for its tiny size, too.

Sarah Tew/CNET Amazon's Fire 7 tablet is priced at $50 and has 16GB of storage. It comes in black, plum, sage and twilight blue colors. It has a 7-inch IPS display and you get up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video and listening to music. The Fire 7 has Alexa built-in.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's new AirTags can help iPhone owners keep track of important items -- like a purse or backpack -- using the Find My app. If you lose an item, you can put it in Lost Mode so that you're notified if another Apple device user locates your item.