Best Prime Day 2020 TV deals: Save $1,000 on a 65-inch Sony OLED, over $100 on Roku TVs

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially here, and will run through to Wednesday, Oct.14. If you're looking to score a great price on a new TV, the two-day shopping event includes big discounts on big screens from big brands such as Sony and Toshiba. Amazon isn't alone either, as other retailers including Best Buy and Walmart have sales bonanzas of their own. Some of those deals include slashed prices on TVs, and we expect more TV deals to emerge soon.

We'll keep updating this story with the latest Prime Day deals in this category as more deals become available.

Read more: Prime Day 2020 streaming deals: Price drops on Roku and Fire TV

Best Prime Day TV deals so far

Update, Tuesday, Oct. 13: As of Tuesday morning, new blockbuster deals on TVs are few and far between. Amazon has some decent prices on its Fire TV models but so far the best bargains are at Walmart (for super-cheap Roku TVs) or at both Amazon and Best Buy. That's where you'll find some excellent prices on higher-end models, including a Sony OLED.

JVC If you want to grab a TV for under $100, JVC's LT-32MAW205 might be just the ticket. After all, this 32-inch HD TV (it has a 720p resolution) has Roku built-in, so when you factor in what you'd spend on a Roku media player, it's like you're getting the TV for $70 or so. This set has three HDMI inputs, USB and a suite of audio and video connections. Regularly $130, you can save about 24% during the sale, while supplies last.

Toshiba Moving on to TVs actually sold by Amazon, first up is this Fire TV Edition (model 32LF221U21) from Toshiba. We didn't love the 2019 version of this TV because its Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general compared to the simplicity of Roku TV. But it does have built-in Alexa, and maybe that's worth another $20 over the JVC above.

Amazon The smart home makes for strange bedfellows, but I suppose Amazon selling Best Buy's in-house Insignia brand is no stranger than Best Buy selling Amazon's Echo speakers. This 43-inch TV, model NS-43DF710NA21, is on sale for $100 off at Amazon -- $20 cheaper than Best Buy's price. Again we like the 43-inch TCL Roku TV better overall despite the fact that it's not 4K, but the TCL lacks onboard voice control and currently costs $20 more.

JVC JVC's LT-50MAW595 is a 50-inch 4K TV with HDR. It's built on our favorite smart TV OS, Roku TV, and features a trio of HDMI inputs. Regularly selling for $349, it's 37% off during the sale, while supplies last.

Sarah Tew/CNET Want a much bigger, better TV? The XBR-X900H is down to its lowest price ever, down from its original list price of $1,600 and now just $220 more than the competing TCL 6-Series. This Sony delivers the Android TV operating system as well as superb image quality and the kind of next-generation connectivity that outdoes the Roku and other like-priced sets -- just in time for the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Sure, it's a big step up in price from the other three here, but the savings is also big. The street price is for the 65-incher is currently hovering around $1,000 at most major retailers (just $50 more than the 55-inch version), but clipping the on-screen coupon at Amazon gets it down to $970 there. Read our Sony XBR-65X900H review.

Sony If the Sony above is a good TV, this one is even better. That's because it uses OLED technology, which in our tests delivers significantly better picture quality than any of the non-OLED TVs out there. We haven't reviewed the A8H but based based on experience we believe it will be nearly as good as the best OLED TV we have reviewed -- LG's CX -- for $700 less at the 65-inch size. The A8H is at an all-time-low at major retailers now, including Amazon and Best Buy, with the 65-incher (listed below) at $1,800 and the 55-incher at $1,300.

Samsung Samsung's QLED isn't nearly as good as OLED, but this TV is a lot bigger and cheaper than the Sony above. The Q60T is Samsung's least-expensive QLED series and lacks image quality perks like full-array local dimming. We haven't reviewed the Q60T but based on its specifications we doubt it will perform as well as TVs like the 75-inch TCL 6-Series. On the other hand this price puts it at $200 less than that TCL, so if you care more about size than peak image quality, it's worth considering.