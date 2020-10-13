Best Prime Day 2020 TV deals: Save $1,000 on a 65-inch Sony OLED, over $100 on Roku TVs

Deal Savings Price













Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially here, and will run through to Wednesday, Oct.14. If you're looking to score a great price on a new TV, the two-day shopping event includes big discounts on big screens from big brands such as Sony and Samsung, as well as lesser-known brands including Element and Westinghouse. For now, however, the best deals on TVs aren't at Amazon at all, but instead at Best Buy, Walmart, Target and Sam's Club. That may change as Prime Day continues but for now, you don't need to be a Prime member -- or shop at Amazon -- to get the best TV deals.

We'll keep updating this story with the latest Prime Day deals in this category as more deals become available.

Read more: Prime Day 2020 streaming deals: Price drops on Roku and Fire TV

Best Prime Day TV deals so far

Update, Tuesday, Oct. 13: As of midday Tuesday, new blockbuster deals on TVs are few and far between. Amazon has some decent prices on its Fire TV models, but so far the best bargains are at Walmart and Target (for super-cheap Roku TVs) or at both Amazon and Best Buy, where you'll find some excellent prices on higher-end models, including a Sony OLED.

JVC If you want to grab a TV for under $100, JVC's LT-32MAW205 might be just the ticket. After all, this 32-inch HD TV (it has a 720p resolution) has Roku built-in, so when you factor in what you'd spend on a Roku media player, it's like you're getting the TV for $70 or so. This set has three HDMI inputs, USB and a suite of audio and video connections. Regularly $130, you can save about 24% during the sale, while supplies last.

Toshiba Moving on to TVs actually sold by Amazon, first up is this Fire TV Edition (model 32LF221U21) from Toshiba. We didn't love the 2019 version of this TV because its Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general compared to the simplicity of Roku TV. But it does have built-in Alexa, and maybe that's worth another $20 over the JVC above.

Amazon The smart home makes for strange bedfellows, but I suppose Amazon selling Best Buy's in-house Insignia brand is no stranger than Best Buy selling Amazon's Echo speakers. This 43-inch TV, model NS-43DF710NA21, is on sale for $100 off at Amazon -- $20 cheaper than Best Buy's price. Again we like the 43-inch TCL Roku TV better overall despite the fact that it's not 4K, but the TCL lacks onboard voice control and currently costs $20 more.

Element This Element is a 50-inch 4K TV with HDR that, just like the JVC above, runs our favorite smart TV OS, Roku TV. It features a trio of HDMI inputs. This price is the lowest for a 50-inch smart TV we've seen so far during Prime Day, beating the previous champ, a JVC Roku TV at Walmart, by $18.

Westinghouse Are you sensing a pattern here? Once again the best price at a particular size on Prime Day is found not at Amazon or on a Fire TV (yet) but on another brand and another retailer's Roku TV. As with the models above, what we like about this model is that Roku operating system and the inexpensive price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Until now the TVs on this list are bargain models without the kinds of image quality features that make good video, including high dynamic range, really shine. Vizio's M-Series comes with full-array local dimming that improves contrast and brightness. We haven't reviewed this TV yet and while we don't expect it to perform as well as the TCL 6-Series, it is quite a bit cheaper, especially during this sale. The price below is for the 65-inch model but Sam's Club also has the 55-incher at $429, also $50 off. Read more about the 2020 Vizio M-Series.

Sarah Tew/CNET The first TV on this list that we have reviewed, the excellent XBR-X900H is at its lowest price ever, down from its original list price of $1,600 and now just $100 more than the competing TCL 6-Series. This Sony delivers the Android TV operating system as well as superb image quality and the kind of next-generation connectivity that outdoes the Roku and other like-priced sets -- just in time for the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Sure, it's a big step up in price from the other three here, but the savings is also big. Update: It's now sold out at Amazon but still available at Best Buy. Read our Sony XBR-65X900H review.

Sony If the Sony above is a good TV, this one is even better. That's because it uses OLED technology, which in our tests delivers significantly better picture quality than any of the non-OLED TVs out there. We haven't reviewed the A8H but based based on experience we believe it will be nearly as good as the best OLED TV we have reviewed -- LG's CX -- for $700 less at the 65-inch size. The A8H is at an all-time-low at major retailers now, including Amazon and Best Buy, with the 65-incher (listed below) at $1,800 and the 55-incher at $1,300.

Samsung Samsung's QLED isn't nearly as good as OLED, but this TV is a lot bigger and cheaper than the Sony above. The Q60T is Samsung's least-expensive QLED series and lacks image quality perks like full-array local dimming. We haven't reviewed the Q60T but based on its specifications we doubt it will perform as well as TVs like the 75-inch TCL 6-Series. On the other hand this price puts it at $200 less than that TCL, so if you care more about size than peak image quality, it's worth considering.