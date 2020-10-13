Best Prime Day 2020 TV deals: Get a 32-inch Roku TV for $98, save $400 on 65-inch Sony

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day 2020 has officially kicked off, and will run through to Wednesday, Oct.14. If you're looking to score a great price on a new TV, the two-day shopping event is bound to include big discounts on big screens. Amazon isn't alone either, as other retailers like Best Buy and Walmart have sales bonanzas of their own. Some of those deals include slashed prices on TVs, and we expect more TV deals to emerge soon.

We'll keep updating this story with the latest Prime Day deals in this category as more deals become available.

Read more: Prime Day 2020 streaming deals: Price drops on Roku and Fire TV

Best Prime Day TV deals so far

Update, Monday, Oct. 12: Sale prices on Amazon's Fire TV Edition televisions are back as part of the company's device deals roundup and we expect more tomorrow when Prime Day officially begins. We're also highlighting some of the best deals at other retailers joining Amazon's party.

The Sony TV has been updated to reflect a price cut at Amazon. You can save even more if you pay with an Amazon Prime Visa card.

JVC If you want to grab a TV for under $100, JVC's LT-32MAW205 might be just the ticket. After all, this 32-inch HD TV (it has a 720p resolution) has Roku built-in, so when you factor in what you'd spend on a Roku media player, it's like you're getting the TV for $70 or so. This set has three HDMI inputs, USB and a suite of audio and video connections. Regularly $130, you can save about 24% during the sale, while supplies last.

Toshiba Moving on to TVs actually sold by Amazon, first up is this Fire TV Edition (model 32LF221U21) from Toshiba. We didn't love the 2019 version of this TV because its Fire TV menus push Amazon content too much and are more confusing in general compared to the simplicity of Roku TV. But it does have built-in Alexa, and maybe that's worth another $20 over the JVC above.

Beyond the 1080p resolution this Toshiba is basically the same as the 32-inch version above. It's $20 less than the 4K Insignia below -- but at this size you don't really need 4K anyway.

Amazon The smart home makes for strange bedfellows, but I suppose Amazon selling Best Buy's in-house Insignia brand is no stranger than Best Buy selling Amazon's Echo speakers. This 43-inch TV, model NS-43DF710NA21, is on sale for $100 off at Amazon -- $20 cheaper than Best Buy's price. Again we like the 43-inch TCL Roku TV better overall despite the fact that it's not 4K, but the TCL lacks onboard voice control and currently costs $20 more.

JVC JVC's LT-50MAW595 is a 50-inch 4K TV with HDR. It's built on our favorite smart TV OS, Roku TV, and features a trio of HDMI inputs. Regularly selling for $349, it's 37% off during the sale, while supplies last.

Sarah Tew/CNET Want a much bigger, better TV? The XBR-X900H is down to its lowest price ever, down from its original list price of $1,600 and now just $220 more than the competing TCL 6-Series. This Sony delivers the Android TV operating system as well as superb image quality and the kind of next-generation connectivity that outdoes the Roku and other like-priced sets -- just in time for the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Sure, it's a big step up in price from the other three here, but the savings is also big. The street price is for the 65-incher is currently hovering around $1,000 at most major retailers (just $50 more than the 55-inch version), but clipping the on-screen coupon at Amazon gets it down to $970 there. Read our Sony XBR-65X900H review.