Best Prime Day 2020 TV deals available now: Get a 43-inch Fire TV for $200, save $630 on a 65-inch Sony

Let the countdown begin. Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off in just a couple of days, beginning right after midnight PT on Tuesday, Oct. 13 and running through Wednesday, Oct. 14. Amazon has already come out with some early Prime Day deals, too, including slashed prices on TVs and streaming gadgets, that we're highlighting here. So, if you're an Amazon Prime member in the market for a new TV, we've got you covered. We'll keep updating this story with the latest Prime Day deals in this category as more become available.

Prime Day deal tips on TVs and streaming devices

Amazon just announced two new Fire TV streamers: The new ($30 list price) and ($40 list) were just announced in late September. The first offers 1080p streaming with HDR support, the latter adds a remote that controls TV power and volume. They join the existing , which stays in the line at $50. Last year, the 1080p model dropped to $15 and the 4K model was $25.

The new ($30 list price) and ($40 list) were just announced in late September. The first offers 1080p streaming with HDR support, the latter adds a remote that controls TV power and volume. They join the existing , which stays in the line at $50. Roku unveiled two new streamers, too: Roku goes head to head with Amazon's in-house Fire TV line with its own strong house of streamers starting at $30. Unlike the Fire TV platform, Roku now streams NBC's Peacock service, but HBO Max is still a no-show on both. At the high end, its new $100 and $130 (a mini soundbar) both deliver 4K HDR streaming. The sweet spot remains the , which includes a remote that also controls your TV's volume and power: With a $49 list price, the Streaming Stick Plus is frequently discounted to $39, and dropped as low as $30 last Black Friday. Hold out for at least the $39 or lower on Prime Day.

Roku goes head to head with Amazon's in-house Fire TV line with its own strong house of streamers starting at $30. Unlike the Fire TV platform, Roku now streams NBC's Peacock service, but HBO Max is still a no-show on both. At the high end, its new $100 and $130 (a mini soundbar) both deliver 4K HDR streaming. The sweet spot remains the , which includes a remote that also controls your TV's volume and power: Hold out for at least the $39 or lower on Prime Day. Look for tons of discounts on TVs, too: Nearly all new TVs have their own streaming apps on board, and we expect plenty of Prime Day discounts on these models, too. Last Prime Day, we saw 32-inch smart TVs hit $100, and 50-inchers at $280. ( Check out the current list pricing on 2020 Roku TVs

Best Prime Day TV deals so far

As mentioned above, Amazon already has some impressive deals on TVs with integrated Fire TV streaming, two of which are at their lowest prices yet.

Update, Saturday, Oct. 10: Sale prices on the TVs below are now in effect, although some deals from earlier this week, for example, the discount on the Fire TV Recast DVR, have expired and have been removed. It's unclear whether they will return.

The Sony TV has been updated to reflect a price cut at Amazon. You can save even more if you pay with an Amazon Prime Visa card.

Toshiba We didn't love the 2019 version of this TV, having found the picture quality and app offerings to be less than what you'd get from an equivalent Roku TV. But it vaults back into contention for your dollar because this is a newer model, and the price cut is a new low, coming in at $10 less than the 32-inch Roku model.

Amazon The smart home makes for strange bedfellows, but I suppose Amazon selling Best Buy's in-house Insignia brand is no stranger than Best Buy selling Amazon's Echo speakers. Both stores now have this 43-inch TV on sale for $100 off, a new low that puts it under the magic $200 barrier. Again we like the 43-inch TCL Roku TV better overall despite the fact that it's not 4K, but the TCL lacks onboard voice control and currently costs $20 more.

Sarah Tew/CNET The savings isn't massive (yet) but for now this is the best deal going on a 50-inch TV, mainly because it uses Roku's operating system, which we like better overall then Fire TV. As a 4K Roku it will get the AirPlay upgrade coming later this year, allowing it to play nice with Apple phones and tablets, and also includes the Peacock app Fire TV lacks. On the other hand we wouldn't be surprised to see the price fall between now and Prime Day it's probably best to hold off for a few days if you can. Read our TCL 50S425 Roku TV review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Want a much bigger, better TV? The XBR-X900H is down to its lowest price ever, down from its original list price of $1,600 and now just $220 more than the competing TCL 6-Series. This Sony delivers the Android TV operating system as well as superb image quality and the kind of next-generation connectivity that outdoes the Roku and other like-priced sets -- just in time for the new Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Sure, it's a big step up in price from the other three here, but the savings is also big. The street price is for the 65-incher is currently hovering around $1,000 at most major retailers (just $50 more than the 55-inch version), but clipping the on-screen coupon at Amazon gets it down to $970 there. Read our Sony XBR-65X900H review.