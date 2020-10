Best Prime Day 2020 smart home deals: Save on Echo Show, Philips Hue, Eero 6 and Echo Dot

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day is just a day away. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the massive retailer will offer up deals on tons of products. In fact Amazon has already started to cut prices on smart home gear. That includes everything from its Echo Show smart displays, Eero mesh Wi-Fi routers to Philips Hue bulbs and Echo Dot speakers.

In some cases, these deals come in the form of product bundles that include free devices. In others the product's actual price is slashed, but only for a limited time.

Amazon Amazon's Eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system may be brand new. You can, however, buy it in a kit that also comes with two Philips Hue White Ambiance LED bulbs. Amazon also includes a free Echo Dot smart speaker to sweeten the pot.

Amazon The Eero Pro 6 system costs more than the standard Eero 6 but is built to support gigabit throughput speeds. If you preorder this bundle now, Amazon with throw in a free Fire TV Cube video streaming device once the Eero 6 ships in November.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET At $45 the Echo Show 5 is $5 less than it was last year. And if you buy it through this Prime Day offer, Amazon will also include either a Blink Mini smart cam or a TP-Link smart plug for just an extra $5. You also have the option of signing up for a 1-year subscription of Food Network Kitchen. Read our Echo Show 5 review .

Chris Monroe/CNET One of our favorite smart displays, the Echo Show 8 has a screen that's nice and big. It's great for video chats, Netflix, plus has excellent audio quality. Amazon has cut the price down to $105, $25 off, and includes other incentives. Specifically that's a free 1-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen, a cooking assistance app. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Integrate Amazon Alexa into your car's audio system with the Echo Auto. Now with $30 price discount, the device is worth a look for those seeking a way to add the voice assistant into their set of wheels.