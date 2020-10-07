Best Prime Day 2020 Alexa deals: Show 5, Echo Auto and Echo Dot for Kids already on sale

Deal Savings Price







Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching, and this year you'll have a 48-hour window to take advantage of these deals. Amazon has already begun a series of Prime Day countdown deals, but we can expect the best price cuts to happen on the days themselves. If you're looking for Amazon Echo smart speakers and Echo Show displays, this is likely going to be a good year to find deals.

Prime Day deal tips on smart speakers and displays

Amazon just announced a , , and . In the past, Amazon's fall announcements Last year, the landed at a low $22 on Prime Day, and with a new version coming in a few short weeks, I wouldn't be surprised to see even lower prices. Similarly, the bottomed out at $50, and we might see the third-gen Echo drop to that, too, this year.

Echo smart displays are already seeing big discounts this year. The will probably drop in cost, as the soon-to-be-released Show 10 Last year, the reached a low price of $50 (that was $40 off), and the second-gen Echo Show sold for $160 ($70 off) .

. Look for discounts on competitors and preorders. Google's might see some discounts around Prime Day to compete with Amazon's products. In addition, Amazon's newest speakers are open for preorder now, and those devices might see some reductions in price ahead of shipping later this month. The Echo Show 10 isn't available for preorder yet, but I wouldn't be surprised to see preorders open with a promotional price, so keep an eye on .

Best smart speaker and display Prime Day deals so far

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Last year on Prime Day, the Echo Show 5 -- the smallest smart display from Amazon -- bottomed out at $50. This year, it's already at $45, or $40.50 if you use a Prime credit card. If you want a display for video chatting, watching Netflix or just using as a smart alarm clock, the Show 5 is a great little gadget. As a bonus, you can also add a Blink Mini smart cam or a TP-Link smart plug for a mere $5. You can also add a 1-year subscription to the Food Network Kitchen cooking app for free. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET The Echo Show 8 is one of our favorite smart displays, as the screen is big enough and high-resolution enough for comfortable video chatting and Netflix binging, and the sound is fantastic. Right now, you can scoop up a Show 8 for $105. While that deal will probably improve over the coming days, $25 off for one of the best smart displays around is a solid option. What makes the deal more appetizing is the free addition of a 1-year subscription to Food Network Kitchen, a cooking assistance app. Just make sure to select the option before checking out. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Amazon OK, this isn't the cool new 2020 version of the Echo Dot for Kids. And that one may well get a hefty discount next week. But if you do want a kid-friendly Alexa smart speaker, this older version is currently a steal at just $35.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The Amazon Echo Auto is a clever little device that ports Alexa into your car, letting the voice assistant speak and play music through your stereo. At $30 off, the Echo Auto is a solid deal for anyone wanting to smarten up their non-voice-equipped car.