Best places to sell your used electronics in 2020

A quick and painless way to turn a drawer full of old phones and tablets into cash is to sell them. And I don't mean post an ad on Swappa or Craigslist. There are a number of services that will gladly take your old smartwatches, fitness trackers and other gadgets off your hands. In exchange, they'll send you cold hard cash, often in the form of a gift card or PayPal transfer.

The prices offered with trade-in programs are typically a little lower than what you could sell electronics for. But you don't have to fuss with negotiating or arranging meetups, especially right now during the COVID-19 pandemic. Not to mention, you won't have to worry about paying for shipping or the fees some services charge when you sell electronics. Read on to see the best places to sell electronics and gadgets.

Payment method: Amazon gift card Turnaround time: Two business days after Amazon receives the item Amazon's trade-in program works a lot like its retail section. You do an easy search for an item, enter any necessary details (storage, screen size and so on) and then select the device's condition. Amazon will then make an offer and, if you accept it, provide a shipping label for the item. The number of items Amazon accepts spans across a wide spectrum, including video doorbells and other home security devices. Once you ship the item, Amazon will inspect it to ensure the item matches your original description. If it all checks out, your Amazon account is credited with an Amazon eGift card for the offer amount. If the item is in better condition than you described, Amazon's customer service promises to pay you more. The drawback? Your money is locked to your Amazon account.

Payment method: Apple Store gift card Turnaround time: Instant if done in an Apple Store. Two to three weeks if done online Apple's trade-in program will take devices from a wide range of companies, not just its own. Right now, it's best to use Apple's online service to get a quote and complete the trade-in. It's unclear how the trade-in process will work as Apple begins to reopen its retail stores. Currently, Apple will accept smartphones, tablets, computers, watches and "other" devices. If the company doesn't have a trade-in offer for your device, like iPods or AirPods, Apple will recycle it free of charge. Apple states it will take 2-3 weeks to complete the online trade-in process. If you want to place your order for a new device right now, the company will credit your payment method with the trade-in value once it's processed. Using Apple's trade-in service makes sense if you're already planning on buying a new iPhone or Mac. It's not a worthwhile option for someone who wants to buy the latest Samsung Galaxy phone, for example.

Payment method: Best Buy gift card Turnaround time: 10 business days Getting a quote from Best Buy is as simple as picking a product category, manufacturer, model and condition. Once you've filled out the questionnaire, the tool will estimate the value of the electronic items and give you an instant quote. The offer amount, if you choose to accept it, will only be awarded as a Best Buy gift card. You'll need to send the item to Best Buy using a prepaid shipping label for now, as the company has temporarily suspended its in-store trade-in program due to COVID-19. Best Buy's payment turnaround time is slower than other services, but the company accepts a wider variety of gadgets -- matching nearly every type of electronic device it sells, including smartphones, wearables, cameras and game consoles. You can trade-in video games, gaming systems and an iPhone or iPad at the same time, for example.

Payment method: PayPal, Zelle or check Turnaround time: 72 hours after receiving your item(s) Unlike the previous services, ItsWorthMore program will pay you through your choice of PayPal, Zelle or an old fashioned paper check. The process entails answering some questions about the phone, tablet, Apple Watch or computer you're selling. ItsWorthMore will then give you an offer and, if you accept it, provide you with you a prepaid shipping label. During the checkout process, you can select how you want to receive your payment. You also have the option to pay $15 for two-day shipping and 24 hour processing time. Otherwise, standard shipping and a turn around target time of 72 hours. However, processing can take up to five business days. When your device is received, ItsWorthMore will verify if the indicated condition is accurate and if there's a discrepancy, you will have a chance to ask for the device back or accept the revised offer.

Payment method: PayPal, direct deposit, BuyBackWorld gift card, prepaid debit card or check Turnaround time: 48 hours after passing inspection BuyBackWorld will buy a wide range of products including phones, tablets, iPods, cameras, game consoles, computers, headphones, drones and, well, you get the point. You can even get a custom quote for products that aren't listed on the site. After getting a quote and selecting how you want to be paid, send your item(s) into BuyBackWorld. Once they receive your shipment, they'll inspect your items and you'll get paid. If the quote is adjusted after inspection, you'll have the option to accept the new offer or have your device returned to you.

