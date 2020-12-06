Deal Savings Price

























































Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but there are still lots of deals available on smartphones from Apple, Samsung, Motorola, Nokia and others, on both the individual phone-makers' websites as well as online retailers like Amazon and Best Buy. In many cases, these cell phone deals are a return to the prices we saw on Prime Day-- and in some cases, the savings are even better.

If you're looking to snag a new iPhone, check the Apple Store for the latest discounts. Apple has now permanently cut prices on older models, including the iPhone XR and iPhone 11 (check out our iPhone 12 Black Friday deals roundup too).

Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change. Make sure to check back often for the latest deal prices, as we're updating this article on a rolling basis to account for newer, better deals and expired offers.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Galaxy S20 Ultra is Samsung's most advanced (and expensive) flagship phone, released earlier this year. Its greatest feature may be its camera, with a 108-megapixel sensor, 100x zoom lens and 40-megapixel selfie camera. The phone also has a huge 5,000-mAh battery for extended battery life. Read our Galaxy S20 Ultra review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Though it's not technically part of Black Friday, Apple cut $100 off the price of last year's iPhone 11, which CNET has called "the best $700 iPhone Apple has ever made." With the iPhone 12 already on sale, you can now pick up an iPhone 11 for as low as $599. It has fast speeds, improved battery life and excellent cameras, including a Night Mode feature. Read our iPhone 11 review.

Angela Lang/CNET The 2018 iPhone XR includes most of the same features as the more expensive iPhone X and XS, including an excellent big screen in a comfortable body, fast performance, Face ID and wireless charging, and a great camera. Again, it's not a Black Friday deal, but it is an extra $100 off, making it a great less-expensive iPhone option that still gets you a lot of great features. Read our iPhone XR review.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET With 5G support, IP certification for water resistance, a total of four cameras -- one at 48 megapixels -- and a large 120Hz display, the OnePlus 8 Pro earned high marks from our reviewers, with the only big downside being its high price. But for Cyber Monday, you can buy the phone at Amazon for $799, saving almost $200. Also keep in mind it is only available to ship after December 19th. Read our OnePlus 8 Pro review.

Angela Lang/CNET Of Samsung's Galaxy S20 5G phones, the S20 is the smallest and cheapest -- and our reviewer's favorite. It's just as stuffed with top-shelf features as the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra, from its tack-sharp screen to advanced camera capabilities. Apart from screen and body size, there aren't many big differences between the three phones. You can get the 128GB phone in cloud blue or cosmic gray at Amazon. Read our Galaxy S20 review.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Motorola One Zoom is a midpriced phone with great value and a smooth matte finish, so you won't get fingerprints all over the back. It also has four high-quality cameras on the back (and the one on the front) and a large battery for up to two days of charge.

Juan Garzon/CNET The Pixel 3A XL includes a large screen, a fantastic camera, a long-lasting battery and a headphone jack -- all at a more affordable price than the Pixel 3 and 3 XL. It doesn't have as many features as the later Pixel models, but for $299 on Cyber Monday, it's a great option. Read our Pixel 3A XL review.

Angela Lang/CNET Samsung's 2019 premium version Galaxy S10 Plus and budget Galaxy S10 Lite get a discount for Black Friday. The Galaxy S10 is a high-end phone with a reasonable price tag, especially when on sale. It doesn't have 5G capabilities, but it does have a sharp screen, long battery life and some noteworthy camera features, along with reverse wireless charging. Post-Cyber Monday, you can still find the following Galaxy S10 phone deals: Galaxy S10 Plus, 128GB in black, for $700

Galaxy S10 Lite, 128GB in black, for $600 Read our Galaxy S10 review.

Angela Lang/CNET The TCL 10 Pro offers an attractive AMOLED display, four rear cameras and a premium design. You can still find the phone for $315 at Best Buy, Walmart and B&H. That price drop is a discount of $135, putting the phone more in line with its competitors, the iPhone SE and the Samsung Galaxy A51. Read our TCL 10 Pro review.

César Salza/CNET en Español Chinese electronics giant TCL's 10L phone was released in May as a solid budget phone. While it doesn't have many flashy features, it admirably handles basic tasks and has an elegant design. You can still find it on sale for $175 at Amazon, Best Buy and B&H. Read our TCL 10L review.

Juan Garzón/CNET Sony's 2019 Xperia 1 flagship phone has a large 6.5-inch screen with 4K resolution, and uses OLED and HDR technology to make colors look vibrant. You'll find the stand-alone phone on sale post-Cyber Monday at Amazon for $650. Read our Xperia 1 review.

LG The LG K31 is a budget phone with a 5.7-inch HD display, 32GB of storage and a 3,000 mAh battery. You can find it on Cyber Monday at Amazon for $120.

Óscar Gutiérrez/CNET The Motorola Edge features a 6.7-inch FHD OLED screen, four cameras and a 4,500 mAh battery. You'll find it on sale at Amazon for $620.

Angela Lang/CNET The midtier S20 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen and supports the fastest 5G speeds, released earlier this year. It also offers excellent camera image quality. The 128GB phone deal is available in cloud blue, cosmic gray and black. Read our Galaxy S20 Plus review.

Angela Lang/CNET The much-anticipated 2020 Motorola Razr marked the return of the flip phone, along with new cameras, support for 5G and useful enhancements to the external quick-view display. Not to mention that it folds down to conveniently fit in your pocket. (Note that you can get bigger Razr 5G discounts with trade-ins and line activations from wireless providers, too.) Read our Motorola Razr 5G review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Two more Motorola phones have gotten nice price drops at Best Buy. The 2020 Moto G Power features a wallet-friendly price, a gigantic 5,000-mAh battery and 64GB of storage, along with a 6.4-inch display and triple-rear camera array. Motorola promises that the phone will last up to three days of regular use on a single charge, and in our testing, it's held up so far. It's on sale for $180 at Amazon for the holidays. The Moto G Fast has many of the same features as the Moto G Power, including the 6.4-inch display and triple-rear camera array. However, it does have a smaller battery, less RAM and half of the storage, as well as lower screen resolution. It's on sale for $145 at Amazon. See 2019 Moto G7 models compared.

Sarah Tew The Moto G Stylus is also the same as the Moto G Power at its core, with the same gigantic 5,000-mAh battery and 64GB of storage, along with a 6.4-inch display and triple-rear camera array. But the stylus adds a level of precision that makes navigating the phone more efficient.

Angela Lang/CNET B&H isn't just a store for photography anymore -- it has some amazing phone deals too, like this OnePlus 7T. This smartphone has a large 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, which is perfect for taking camera photos. With 128GB of storage and running Android 10, it makes a great gift for someone (or really yourself) this holiday season.

Offers expired/out of stock

These offers are gone for now -- keep checking back as they may return at some point.

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G is a do-everything phone aimed at Android power users. You'll find an exceptional 6.9-inch screen, sharp 5x optical zoom camera and a swifter stylus for annotating screenshots and taking notes. Read our Galaxy Note 20 review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Galaxy Note 20, released in August, has several of the same premium features as the pricier Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, including strong battery life. While it can't quite keep up in terms of screen technology, camera specs, build material and RAM, it's a solid option. You can find the 128GB version of the Note 20 in mystic bronze, mystic green and mystic gray at Samsung. Read our Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review.

Juan Garzon/CNET Our reviewers noted that the Pixel 4 XL has a big screen that refreshes 90 times a second, so everything looks real smooth. It also takes outstanding photos, and its face unlock is among the fastest we've seen. While the phone is usually on the pricier side, you'll find it for $549 on Amazon on Cyber Monday -- a savings of $350. Read our Google Pixel 4 XL review.

Érika García/CNET Samsung's Galaxy A71 5G phone first went on sale this summer, with a 6.7-inch FHD Plus Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O display, quad-camera array with a 64-megapixel main lens, and 25-watt fast charging. It has 128GB of internal storage, 6GB of RAM, 4,500-mAh batteries and onscreen optical fingerprint sensors. It also comes with microSD slots, letting you add up to 1TB of additional storage. It's one of the least expensive 5G phones on the market in the US, especially with this discount.

Sarah Tew/CNET The LTE version of Samsung's budget Galaxy A51 went on sale in the spring, and includes a 4,000-mAh battery, 128GB of storage, 4GB of RAM and expandable storage up to 512GB. During Amazon's Cyber Monday sale, you'll find the A51 in black, blue and white.

Angela Lang/CNET In 2019, CNET's review called the Galaxy Note 10 Plus "the most premium Android phone for your money." A year later, the phone still holds up, with it's large 6.8-inch screen, all-day battery life and excellent camera tools. At Amazon, you'll find the phone for $800. Read our Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Juan Garzon/CNET The OnePlus 8T is another 5G phone that fits in between the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8T has a similar design to the 8, but carries over some of the better specs of the 8 Pro, including a 120Hz display and four cameras on the back. It also comes with a 65-watt charger that juices up the phone quickly. You can find it on Cyber Monday at Amazon for $630, a savings of $119. Read our OnePlus 8T review.

César Salza/CNET en Español Until Nov. 30, Amazon will have Black Friday deals on a few Nokia phones, including the Nokia 5.3, Nokia 2.3, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 8.3 5G. The Nokia 5.3 features a 6.55-inch HD Plus display and a quad rear camera for capturing pictures and portraits even in low light.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G7 Power is a 2019 member of the Motorola G budget phone family, offering a wallet-friendly price, several premium features and a gigantic battery (the same size as the one found in Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra). The 2020 Moto G Power -- that's G, not G7 -- is faster and newer, but it currently costs $50 more than this model (keep scrolling to find that deal). If you're on a budget and looking for a phone with superstrong battery life, the Moto G7 Power is worthy of consideration. You can find it on sale at Best Buy unlocked for $130 for the 32GB version. (You can also find it for $80 if you activate it today.) Read our Moto G Power review.

Samsung The budget Samsung Galaxy A21 sports a 6.5-inch HD Plus Infinity-O display, 4,000-mAh battery, 15-watt fast charge support, 32GB of internal storage and 3GB of RAM. It also has a 13-megapixel front-face camera and four camera lenses on the back: a 16-megapixel main camera, 8-megapixel ultrawide, 2-megapixel macro and 2-megapixel depth camera. The phone can be expanded to 512GB of storage through a microSD card.

Cricket Wireless The LG Stylo 5 has a 6.2-inch screen, and, as the name suggests, a built-in stylus pen for writing and drawing. It also features face recognition and a fingerprint sensor. You'll find it at Best Buy for $250.

Juan Garzon/CNET When the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 debuted in Sept. 2019, CNET called it "the best Galaxy phone to buy right now" thanks to its compact body and great features. You can find one discounted to $532 at Amazon. Read our Galaxy Note 10 review.